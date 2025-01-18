“He Really Pays Attention”: Simone Biles Says Husband Jonathan Owens is a Better Cheerleader and Shares Her NFL Focus Struggles

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American gymnast Simone Biles (right) and her husband NFL player Jonathan Owens walk off the court following a game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

America’s sweethearts Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens kicked off their off-season at the Sports Illustrated Award Day in grand style. Simone was honored with the Sports Person of the Year Award for her excellent performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning 3 gold medals and one silver medal for Team USA.

In a candid interview with SI following the award ceremony, the couple answered personal questions that fans have long been curious about. One of the questions was about who is the better cheerleader between the two.

“Jonathan, he knows me more, and he really pays attention. After the first half, I lose track of the game,” Simone admitted, conceding that she loses focus midway through the NFL games. Jonathan instantly agreed, adding, “I’ll be locked in. She’ll hear everybody else yelling and she’ll be like, ‘What happened?’”

However, Jonathan emphasized that “it’s the thought” that matters when wife Simone cheers for him during the Bears games. “She comes to cheer for me, and that means a lot. I love it,” he said with a smile.

After all, Simone has been a strong supporter of Jonathan, making numerous appearances at the Bears’ games this season. As a matter of fact, Jonathan’s pregame routine when Simone is at the stadium includes a good-luck kiss, which is a similar routine to another power couple, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes.

So, even though Simone branded Jonathan the better cheerleader, the Bears safety made sure to compliment his wife’s athleticism by admitting that she was the better athlete. “She’s the better athlete. I’m doing no backflips!” Jonathan candidly admitted, causing Simone to burst into laughter.

When it comes to who the better dresser is, Simone gracefully handed over the credit to Jonathan. “I would say you for now. I just wear sweats, okay?” Simone said, complimenting her husband.

Meanwhile, Jonathan returned the favor by admitting that Simone has better cooking skills than the Bears star. “I’ve been coming home, and the house has been smelling great. I ain’t gonna lie—my last meal, she’s holding it down, okay?” Jonathan concluded.

With Simone and Jonathan each winning two out of the four questions, the couple beautifully returned the favor to one another, showing that recognizing and appreciating each other’s strengths is a cornerstone of their loving partnership.