Jordan Athlete Jalen Hurts Names His Favourite Cleats That Often Lead to ‘Special Things’

For elite athletes, having that one special talisman or lucky charm can mean the difference between greatness and just being good. Philadelphia Eagles superstar Jalen Hurts recently pulled back the curtain on his magical footwear – the cleats he laces up when he needs those extra few inches of acceleration or pinpoint accuracy.

In a juicy fan Q&A session on the team’s YouTube channel, Hurts revealed that his Jordan XI Concord cleats are his go-to game-day charms. “Typically special things happen with the XIs,” the quarterback said. Those legendary patent leather beauties have been the co-stars for some of Hurts’ most electrifying moments.

But don’t think for a second that Hurts is going to recycle the same old lucky cleats all season long. With a multimillion-dollar Jordan Brand partnership now under his belt, the dynamic star plans to keep fans on their toes. “I have a couple of different pairs for this year,” he teased. “So that’ll be something to look forward to.”

The excitement builds even further when Hurts mentions he has “something special” planned to break out when the Eagles land in São Paulo, Brazil to go up against the Green Bay Packers. Could it be a fresh Jumpman design inspired by the vibrant Brazilian culture? Hurts isn’t spilling those secrets just yet, promising it’s “going to be fine.”

As one of only three premium Jordan Brand quarterback partners for 2023-24, alongside Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Carolina rookie Bryce Young, the 24-year-old has been rocking Jumpman gear since the 2022-23 season when he unofficially repped the iconic brand for all 18 games.

So while the football world waits with bated breath to see what magical footwear Hurts uncorks next, one thing is certain – whenever Concord XIs get laced up, one can expect something special is about to go down. Jalen Hurts’ reverence for Michael Jordan runs far deeper than just his affinity for the Jordan brand’s iconic sneakers. The Philadelphia Eagles’ young superstar quarterback has been vocal about his admiration for the legendary NBA icon.

Michael Jordan is One Of Jalen Hurts’s Heroes

It’s Jordan’s unrelenting pursuit of greatness and his uncompromising winner’s mentality that resonates most profoundly with Hurts. “I love the way he went about his business on the court. He’s an idol of mine,” the quarterback gushed. “Love how he impacted the game. I love how he carried himself in the game. I love the desire to win that he had. That’s a hero of mine.”

According to The Athletic, Hurts’ admiration for the basketball legend is so profound that a larger-than-life poster of Jordan hangs prominently in his locker at the Eagles’ practice facility.

The iconic image, depicting Jordan mid-celebration, is complemented with the quote: “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others MAKE it happen.” It serves as a daily reminder of the unwavering drive and self-made greatness Hurts aspires to achieve.

Despite being just a few seasons into his blossoming NFL career since being drafted in 2020, Hurts has already demonstrated flashes of that Jordan-esque winner’s pedigree. His gritty determination and clutch performances have Eagles fans dreaming of championships to come.