Jordan Hudson’s 64Y/O Ex-Boyfriend Doesn’t Like the Chatter Surrounding Her Relationship With Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick, the former Patriots coach, has recently turned heads with his new relationship with 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordan Hudson. This unexpected romance has sparked many opinions as expected. Amidst the chatter and negativity, there is one voice that stands out with his opinions and that is of Jordan Hudson’s 64-year-old ex-boyfriend, Joshua L Zuckerman.

Before dating Bill Belichick, Jordan Hudson was involved with Zuckerman. For those who don’t know of Zuckerman, he is a businessman who was both ‘platonically and romantically’ involved with Jordan. Despite their severed ties, Joshua still considers her a good friend. Therefore, as the noises of Belichick’s new relationship got louder, Joshua L Zuckerman came forward in a statement to TMZ. In the address, Zuckerman spoke highly of Jordan’s wisdom and character, defending her against the negative narrative surrounding her.

“She is wise beyond her years, much more than any 20-something I’ve ever met in my life,” Zuckerman told the media house. “The narrative about her character is not fair to her. I feel bad that she’s caught up in this whirlwind,” he added, further slamming the critics. “To be honest, I wish these internet trolls and paparazzi would leave her alone — and everyone else alone — and let them live their lives.”

NFL New England Patriots ex-coach,72Year old Bill Belichick was spotted on video with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson. pic.twitter.com/IRFvVhz3HJ — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) June 22, 2024

Many are coming forward with their opinions on Belichick and Hudson’s relationship. However, Joshua Zuckerman’s close relationship with Jordan, both before their breakup and as friends afterward, adds some credibility to the matter instead of just idle chatter otherwise. But there is still a lot to know about Joshua L Zuckerman.

About Jordan Hudson’s Ex-Boyfriend Joshua L Zuckerman

Joshua L Zuckerman, a 64-year-old businessman, previously dated Jordan Hudson, the new romantic interest of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Zuckerman describes himself on his X (formerly Twitter) account as a “self-made, conservative, entrepreneur, yogi, creator, blessed,” and resides in Chatham, MA. Despite not being very active on social media, his past relationship with Jordan Hudson has brought him into the spotlight.

“I’m a former business owner in the healthcare field,” Zuckerman told TMZ. “We regularly discuss business and our shared interests in psychology, philosophy, and most important our love of nature.”

BREAKING: Bill Belichick has split up from his long time girlfriend Linda Holiday. “Six-time Super Bowl champ Belichick has been with Holiday since 2007, but we hear that they’ve been involved in a drawn-out, back-and-forth breakup for nearly a year.” Reports claim the… pic.twitter.com/JAGM8FnWMc — Savage (@SavageSports_) September 7, 2023

Joshua L Zuckerman shared with TMZ Sports that he met Hudson several years ago. They initially bonded over their mutual interests in psychology, philosophy, and nature, which eventually led to a romantic relationship. He emphasized their ongoing friendship and his high regard for her wisdom and character.

Certainly, Joshua L Zuckerman’s defense of Jordan Hudson against the harsh criticism of her relationship with Belichick has brought their deep connection to the forefront once again. It is certain that the duo still has mutual respect, as Belichick is now involved with her after his breakup with TV host Linda Holliday.