Jordan Love Contract Rumors: Green Bay Packers Getting Ready to Commit With a Massive Deal

Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) walks off the field following the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As training camp inches closer, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Trades and contracts are being discussed at this very moment, and one of the biggest rumors circulating is that Jordan Love is close to finding common ground with the Packers to remain in Green Bay as their future play-caller.

According to multiple sources on ‘X,’ an agreement between the two sides is close. The offer on the table is reportedly $280 million over five years, which would surpass the current contracts of the league’s highest-paid QBs, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.

Love was strategically drafted and developed to succeed Aaron Rodgers and the plan has worked out perfectly for the publicly-owned franchise. Now, this contract is poised to put a stamp on the narrative that Love will take the baton forward in the post-Rodgers era.

Jordan Love the quarterback for #Packers is reportedly close to signing a historic contract extension worth $280 million over five years. pic.twitter.com/dM6PEWOGJG — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 20, 2024

Notably, the Packers recently disclosed their annual earnings, totaling about $400 million last year. Coupled with their smart management of over $200 million in cap space, they should be more than comfortable handing out this gigantic contract to their superstar QB.

After Favre and Rodgers, the Packers remained doubtful until Love took the field and led the team like his life depended on it. Taking a mediocre roster to a 9-8 record and winning the Wild Card bout against Dallas is a testament to Love’s potential.

But it seems not all is well within the Packers’ camp. Fans, or at least social media users, believe it may be too early for the QB to secure such a contract and that the club might regret this decision in the future.

NFL World Responds to Jordan Love Rumors

The Green Bay faithful, also known as ‘The Cheeseheads,’ are nothing if not honest. They are one of the most loyal and attached fanbases and the management of the team has given them enough reason to have belief every single year. The ship is tightly run and opinions from the fans are considered well before making major decisions. The community is a big part of the Green Bay Packers’ experience.

Thus, it is important to note that even though the Jordan Love contract is only a rumor till now, fans are not very happy with the news getting out, if true at all. Some believe the team is jumping the gun and will not live this decision down without any issues.

I like Love as much as the next guy but, It’s a lil early for that, no? — SportsInStats (@SportsInStats) July 20, 2024

I could be wrong, but i just think the Jordan Love sample size is still too small for a “historic” contract extension. — Terrell Mallory (@_Twinndiesel) July 20, 2024

The sample size for Love, even though really brilliant, is not enough for fans to give him the top QB status:

lol dude played one good season and now they gonna have to pay him hoping he can do it consistently. — SportsTweaker (@MagmasLocks) July 20, 2024

It would behoove the Packers to sign Love as soon as possible because the price will only go up. pic.twitter.com/IAbE6BSbV5 — Vick3 (@ImYourHostVick3) July 20, 2024

However, some believe that just as the Packers drafted Love early and in good time, they plan to secure him in a similar fashion. Before his performances improve further and his price rises, they plan to offer him a team-friendly deal that aligns with their future plans.