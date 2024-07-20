mobile app bar

Jordan Love Contract Rumors: Green Bay Packers Getting Ready to Commit With a Massive Deal

Utsav Khanna
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jordan Love Contract Rumors: Green Bay Packers Getting Ready to Commit With a Massive Deal

Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) walks off the field following the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As training camp inches closer, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Trades and contracts are being discussed at this very moment, and one of the biggest rumors circulating is that Jordan Love is close to finding common ground with the Packers to remain in Green Bay as their future play-caller.

According to multiple sources on ‘X,’ an agreement between the two sides is close. The offer on the table is reportedly $280 million over five years, which would surpass the current contracts of the league’s highest-paid QBs, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.

Love was strategically drafted and developed to succeed Aaron Rodgers and the plan has worked out perfectly for the publicly-owned franchise. Now, this contract is poised to put a stamp on the narrative that Love will take the baton forward in the post-Rodgers era.

Notably, the Packers recently disclosed their annual earnings, totaling about $400 million last year. Coupled with their smart management of over $200 million in cap space, they should be more than comfortable handing out this gigantic contract to their superstar QB.

After Favre and Rodgers, the Packers remained doubtful until Love took the field and led the team like his life depended on it. Taking a mediocre roster to a 9-8 record and winning the Wild Card bout against Dallas is a testament to Love’s potential.

But it seems not all is well within the Packers’ camp. Fans, or at least social media users, believe it may be too early for the QB to secure such a contract and that the club might regret this decision in the future.

NFL World Responds to Jordan Love Rumors

The Green Bay faithful, also known as ‘The Cheeseheads,’ are nothing if not honest. They are one of the most loyal and attached fanbases and the management of the team has given them enough reason to have belief every single year. The ship is tightly run and opinions from the fans are considered well before making major decisions. The community is a big part of the Green Bay Packers’ experience.

Thus, it is important to note that even though the Jordan Love contract is only a rumor till now, fans are not very happy with the news getting out, if true at all. Some believe the team is jumping the gun and will not live this decision down without any issues.

The sample size for Love, even though really brilliant, is not enough for fans to give him the top QB status:

However, some believe that just as the Packers drafted Love early and in good time, they plan to secure him in a similar fashion. Before his performances improve further and his price rises, they plan to offer him a team-friendly deal that aligns with their future plans.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Utsav Khanna

Utsav Khanna

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Utsav Khanna, an NFL journalist with a keen eye for the game, has been covering the sport for the past two years, trying to bring the most interesting stories from and around the game. Armed with a degree in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication, he transitioned from a background in Public Relations to pursue his passion for sports reporting. Having penned over 200 insightful articles, he tries to bring in all the perspectives while writing as the NFL probably as one of the most intricate ecosystems in all of sports. A fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he admires the way Coach Mike Tomlin makes players buy-in into a system and entrusts them in challenging situations.

Read more from Utsav Khanna

Share this article

Don’t miss these