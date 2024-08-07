Jordan Love Stays Tight-Lipped on No. 1 WR in Green Bay: “Wanna Keep It That Way”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) leaves the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC divisional playoff football game Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Packers identified their franchise QB and their QB1 for the future and tied him down on a massive 4-year deal. However, the club has yet to determine their WR1 for the 2024 season. While the QB might have some idea of who his trusted target could be, Jordan Love stayed tight-lipped when asked about his WR1, motivating the young receivers to compete for the spot.

During his sit-down interview with Kay Adams, when asked about his WR1, Love made it clear that he feels all the young, hungry players in the offense believe they are the number one, and he wants to keep it that way.

Anticipating that she wouldn’t get a straight answer, Kay came prepared. By posing different questions, she had Love categorize his offensive weapons based on their excellence in specific areas—perhaps trying to determine who the QB trusted most. But his responses were just as intriguing.

According to Love, Christian Watson would excel in an Olympic race walking event due to his pace, while Jayden Reed’s skills make him the best College Football 25 player and the top punt returner. On the other hand, Love said he would trust Romeo Doubs with his wedding ring if it came to that.

Similarly, Love noted that Bo Melton can chug beer better than anyone, while Dontayvion Wicks has a special talent for silencing Jaire Alexander, which is no easy feat. Love had unique answers for each receiver, leaving the host even more puzzled. He also asserted:

“I’m not going to say anything. I don’t think we do (have a starting wide receiver yet). I think all those guys truly believe they’re the number one receiver and I want to keep it that way.”

That said, given the talent on the roster and the eagerness of each player to prove their uniqueness, it will be Love’s job to identify his WR1 in the coming weeks. LeFleur is counting on the QB to do so, as he plans to start him in the preseason games.

LeFleur intends to play Love in pre-season games

Preseason is typically for players looking to make a name for themselves and secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Many undrafted players and late-round draft picks who showcased their talent in these games in the past have gone on to have successful careers.

Consequently, most teams don’t start their key players in these games. And there’s the risk of injury, too. However, it seems LeFleur plans to approach it differently from the rest.

According to recent reports, Love will start Green Bay’s preseason opener against the Browns. Surprisingly, many believe this is the right call. First, it could help the young players achieve game-readiness after going eight months without a competitive match.

Love may be the first name on the sheet, but he still has only one year under his belt. There’s not much on the game tape. There are so many young guys on the roster. So, those games will help in picking the starters for the season opener. And the QB is all for it:

“Just getting back on the field, getting those live reps again and just getting back that feel of being in a game… Anytime you get to be on the field, I think it’s a good opportunity to work on things, get better.”

“(We’ll) see how long we’re out there,” the QB further added after Tuesday’s practice.

The Packers didn’t have a strong first half in 2023. Preseason games will arguably help ensure that the team comes out firing on all cylinders and avoids having to grind at the end of the season to make the playoffs.