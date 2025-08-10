mobile app bar

Jordan Love’s $83M Worth Earnings Help Him Overtake Josh Allen on Forbes’ Elite List

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jordan Love and Josh Allen

On left- Jordan Love and on right- Josh Allen. Credit- Imagn Images

Jordan Love always had the potential to become one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks; he just needed the chance. That opportunity arrived when Aaron Rodgers left Green Bay, and in his first season as a starter, Love proved the Packers had found another franchise QB. One stellar year was enough for the team to hand him a massive $220 million extension, worth $55 million annually, including a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in guaranteed money.

That contract secured Love’s future, but his second season told a different story. His performances dipped, raising questions about his accuracy and decision-making. While the Packers still won plenty of regular-season games, they fell flat in the first round of the playoffs.

Off the field, however, Love thrived. According to “Forbes”, he earned $83 million in 2025, $79 million from his contract and $4 million from endorsements and other ventures. That figure topped the earnings of reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, who made $66.1 million ($60.1 million on the field and $6 million off it).

Love’s haul also surpassed some of the biggest names in global sports this century: Lewis Hamilton ($80 million), Max Verstappen ($78 million), Neymar ($76 million), Damian Lillard ($67.5 million), and even golf legend Tiger Woods ($55.4 million, most of it from endorsements).

Among NFL players, only a few out-earned him. Patrick Mahomes brought in $86.8 million, while Deshaun Watson, despite playing just 19 games over the last three years, earned $91.8 million thanks to his fully guaranteed $230 million deal. Topping the list was Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, whose $240 million extension helped him rake in a staggering $137 million.

With his financial future secure and a talented roster around him, including a newly drafted first-round wide receiver, something Rodgers never got. Jordan Love now faces the real challenge: elevating his play. The Packers have their eyes on a deep playoff run, with an NFC Championship appearance well within reach.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 1300 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

Share this article

Don’t miss these