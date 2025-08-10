Jordan Love’s $83M Worth Earnings Help Him Overtake Josh Allen on Forbes’ Elite List

Jordan Love always had the potential to become one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks; he just needed the chance. That opportunity arrived when Aaron Rodgers left Green Bay, and in his first season as a starter, Love proved the Packers had found another franchise QB. One stellar year was enough for the team to hand him a massive $220 million extension, worth $55 million annually, including a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in guaranteed money.

That contract secured Love’s future, but his second season told a different story. His performances dipped, raising questions about his accuracy and decision-making. While the Packers still won plenty of regular-season games, they fell flat in the first round of the playoffs.

Off the field, however, Love thrived. According to “Forbes”, he earned $83 million in 2025, $79 million from his contract and $4 million from endorsements and other ventures. That figure topped the earnings of reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, who made $66.1 million ($60.1 million on the field and $6 million off it).

Love’s haul also surpassed some of the biggest names in global sports this century: Lewis Hamilton ($80 million), Max Verstappen ($78 million), Neymar ($76 million), Damian Lillard ($67.5 million), and even golf legend Tiger Woods ($55.4 million, most of it from endorsements).

Among NFL players, only a few out-earned him. Patrick Mahomes brought in $86.8 million, while Deshaun Watson, despite playing just 19 games over the last three years, earned $91.8 million thanks to his fully guaranteed $230 million deal. Topping the list was Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, whose $240 million extension helped him rake in a staggering $137 million.

With his financial future secure and a talented roster around him, including a newly drafted first-round wide receiver, something Rodgers never got. Jordan Love now faces the real challenge: elevating his play. The Packers have their eyes on a deep playoff run, with an NFC Championship appearance well within reach.