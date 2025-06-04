Ross Tucker Shares Two Reasons Why Saquon Barkley is Unlikely to Repeat His Monstrous ‘24 Stats

The NFL, formerly known as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), began play in 1920. Over the 105 seasons that have transpired since, just nine players have posted 2,000 rushing yards in a season. Saquon Barkley, as you probably know, became the ninth member of that club in 2024. If he replicates the feat in 2025, he’d be the first man to record two 2,000-yard campaigns.

Four of the nine running backs with a 2,000 rushing yard season have eclipsed 1,800 yards a second time. That loaded quartet features O.J. Simpson, Eric Dickerson, and Barry Sanders – all Hall of Famers – and Derrick Henry, a future Hall of Famer. Barkley hasn’t guaranteed his spot in Canton yet, but would presumably be on his way if he matched their accomplishments.

Unfortunately, the likelihood of Barkley doing that in 2025 seems low. CBS Sports analyst Ross Tucker explained why during Tuesday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show. Tucker told guest host Andrew Siciliano that he expects the Philadelphia Eagles to curtail Barkley’s workload in multiple ways.

“I don’t think [the Eagles] want him to try to [run for 2,000 yards] again… I think they give [Will Shipley] more touches… but I also think they want to throw the ball more this year. They kind of got away from the passing game a little bit because they were so successful running… they’ll put more on [Jalen] Hurts’ [shoulders in 2025],” Ross Tucker explained, indicating Eagles’ new game plan and new role for Saquon as the reasons.

Barkley handled a league-high 376 touches (carries plus receptions) last season. He received 104 more of them on Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run. Those 480 touches are 103 more than his previous career-high (377 in 2022, including postseason). If the Eagles want Barkley to be available for the duration of their title defense, preserving him for the long haul would make sense.

Earlier this offseason, Saquon Barkley appeared on Reed Blankenship and Cooper DeJean’s Exciting Mics podcast. On the program, he boldly stated the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles were “a top-five team of all time.” Naturally, the comment caught the NFL world’s attention. Many thought the take screamed of recency bias, but Tucker can see its merits.

“After they were 2-2 at the bye, they didn’t lose again… when Hurts played the whole game… and the NFC Championship and Super Bowl, they won by 30-some points. So, I don’t know why… I’m not exactly sure why people haven’t talked more about the 2024 Eagles as being… a top-10 team ever, maybe a top-five team ever.” – Ross Tucker

Philadelphia scored the seventh-most points and allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL last season. Both their regular season point differential (+160) and playoff point differential (+68) were impressive. The regular season differential, though, ranks approximately 50th (at best) in the Super Bowl Era and was dwarfed by the Detroit Lions’ point differential (+222) the same year.

Yes, the Eagles’ road to their second Lombardi Trophy was relatively smooth. But the Los Angeles Rams did nearly upset them in the NFC Divisional round. They also didn’t face the Lions (15-2) or Minnesota Vikings (14-3). Instead, they beat the No. 7 seed, No. 4 seed and No. 6 seed to win the NFC Championship.

Philadelphia’s demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs was enjoyable for almost every fanbase in the league. Perhaps Barkley and Co. should receive a bump for dispatching Patrick Mahomes and preventing the Chiefs’ potential three-peat. Their squad is undeniably great. But top-five all-time is a reach, and top-10 feels a little rich.