Brazil Experiment Blows Up As Fans Blame NFL For Jordan Love’s Injury: “Unacceptable Disaster”

Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The NFL went to Brazil last night – and it’s a trip that many people, including Jordan Love, won’t soon forget.

Advertisement

The game saw the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers. In terms of the action, we saw plenty of big plays and entertaining back-and-forth swings in momentum. In the end, the Eagles took a 34-29 win back to Philly, and Green Bay left empty-handed. In reality, though, the story was far bigger than that.

Jordan Love, the Packers’ star QB, suffered an injury in the final minutes of the game. Under pressure during a tackle, it seemed as if his foot got caught and his knee popped in some way, which was later reported to be an MCL sprain.

That was one of many times in which players appeared to lose their footing, leading to an array of questions regarding the quality of the field. Naturally, fans seemed outraged by the conditions of the football field putting players at risk, as some declared the league’s Brazil experiment a disaster:

I woke up this morning disgusted with the NFL. UNACCEPTABLE field conditions. Players slipping and falling all over the place. And Jordan Love might be out for the season. “NFL Brazil” was an UNACCEPTABLE DISASTER pic.twitter.com/SCSWF5UhML — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) September 7, 2024

So the NFL brings two of its marquee teams to Brazil to play on a fucking bullshit field and now the Packers' season could be over as Jordan Love lays on the field. Slow clap all around. — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) September 7, 2024

Packers just lost jordan love cus the nfl wanted to play a game on shit turf in brazil — Bobby Gomes (@BobbyGomesDFS) September 7, 2024

An X user gave fans a close-up of the field and it didn’t look like things were good enough for NFL standards:

Here’s a look at the turf in Brazil after tonight’s game and…. yeah. pic.twitter.com/Bjg93Hfou6 — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) September 7, 2024

The fans slammed the league for putting players’ health and wellbeing on the line by allowing the game to go on on a sub-par field.

However, some were quick to the defense, pointing out that the field is being used as a scapegoat for the Packers’ failures, and that many fields in the US operate on the same standard.

Sub-par field or not, the Packers have lost their starter, at least for some weeks, and they need to focus on how they are going to fill the hole that Love’s injury has left.

What are the Packers’ options after Jordan Love?

While Malik Willis seems like the clear option as a backup, one has to wonder whether or not the Packers trust him in that role. He isn’t considered to be an elite quarterback by many, and there could be a few irons in the fire for Green Bay to consider.

One of the big ones is Ryan Tannehill. In terms of availablity, veteran quarterbacks who can still do a job at this level, you’d have to think he’s in the running. He didn’t end things on great terms in Tennessee, but his long-term record is undeniable.

Beyond that, there’s two-time Super Bowl champion Blaine Gabbert. He wasn’t an integral piece of the puzzle for either the Buccaneers or Chiefs during their title-winning campaigns. But, whenever he was called upon, he has stepped up.

Now, at the age of 34, you could argue it’s a risky move – but the Packers need to start considering their immediate future. Depending on the severity of the sprain, the recovery can go on for 6 weeks, so its possible we don’t see Love for at least the rest of the regular season.

Hopefully, it takes a lot less than that, but there are plausible considerations that could keep them near enough in the hunt until Love gets back in the picture.