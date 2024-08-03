Josh Allen Credits Connor McGovern for Delicious Pizza Muffins at Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills OL Connor McGovern is not only recognized for his on-field skills but also for his culinary skills as a pizza aficionado. With time, he has become a favorite Bills teammate for hosting pizza parties that have become a tradition for camaraderie and unity off the field among players.

The Bills have even started believing in a fun superstition that their winning streak is linked to their pizza feasts organized by McGovern.

Following the success of his pizza parties, Connor has introduced another delight to the Buffalo Bills training camp i.e. Pizza muffins, which have also become a favorite among the Bills players, including star QB, Josh Allen.

In light of this, taking to an interview on the “Up and Adams” show with host Kay Adams, Josh jokingly attributed his performance in the ongoing Bills training camp to these delectable pizza muffins:

“I would absolutely credit all my success to those pizza muffins and Connor. So, as long as he keeps making them, I’m going to keep eating them, so we’re going to be just fine.”

Speaking of which, McGovern’s passion for pizza traces back to his upbringing, and he brought the love for this dish to the Buffalo Bills last March when he signed a three-year contract deal.

McGovern’s pizza helped Bills win 6 out of 7 games?

Connor McGovern’s fondness for pizza goes back to his childhood and grew stronger during the COVID-19 lockdown when he honed his pizza-making skills. Upon joining the Bills in March 2023, he wasted no time in baking delicious pizzas for his teammates and turning the pizza get-togethers into a team ritual.

Surprisingly, the team’s winning streak improved significantly after they began these pizza gatherings, winning 6 out of 7 games.

Anyone in the mood for a hot honey, cheese, & pepperoni pizza? Just starting to look through our shoot with Bills center Connor McGovern and now I’m hungry #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/JEqY07d0kk — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 7, 2024

However, while Connor’s pizza parties are a fun way for the Buffalo Bills players to build team chemistry, they alone do not guarantee a Super Bowl win. Key factors such as player skills, coaching expertise, and on-field execution are what matter at the end of the day.

But one thing is undeniable, these pizza parties certainly create a team spirit, help to earn each other’s trust, and increase communication–all of it can indirectly impact the team’s performance.

But, looping in the fun side, it would be truly special if this fun superstition could bring the Bills their first Super Bowl victory.