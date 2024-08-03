Josh Allen Credits Joe Brady For Late Season Success: “Wants to Call Plays We Wanna Run”

Before Joe Brady took over the offensive reins of the Buffalo Bills last year, Josh Allen was struggling. Ken Dorsey’s exit paved the way for Josh Allen to play how he wanted. Even though his passing accuracy was lesser under Brady, it didn’t matter. The offense waking up as a whole, and Allen getting more done with his feet made all the difference in the win-loss column for the Bills.

Advertisement

And so when Kay Adams asked Allen if Brady is getting too much credit for his improved numbers, the Bills QB vehemently disagreed, saying, “absolutely not, no.” He appreciates what he’s done for the team, and more than anything, he lets them have freedom over their plays. Allen said,

“What I love about Joe is that he really wants to call plays that we wanna run. He comes to our meetings before the game and he says, I’m leaving, you guys figure out the first three runs you want as an offensive line.”

Similarly, the wide receivers and Allen himself are asked to make up the first few plays. The ideology behind this? Brady believes if the players want to make those plays, they will find a way to get it done.

As far as what his impact on a QB’s most coveted skill, decision making, Allen says that conceptually, Coach Brady helped him a lot. He said Brady makes him understand “where our outlets are, and if they’re not there, use your legs and get out. We are trying to make scramble drills one of our best plays cause we scramble a lot. We’re pretty dang good at it.”

The Bills offensive line has allowed the least number of sacks in the last few years. It has given Allen the time and space to run plays. And with Brady on board, he now has the freedom to do so. But the trouble this year might not be in the coaching staff. It could be from his receiving core.

No clear number 1 or 2 in Bills WR room

After the cap space debacle of this off-season, Allen is sitting with a diminished receiving core. And the Bills QB is not mincing words when it comes to the performance of the new group of receivers in Buffalo. When asked who is the number one or number two options for him, Allen said there is no clarity on that. The 2x NFL MVP finalist said,

“Well, I don’t know if we really have a one or two. I think we have a group of guys that are just finding ways to get open…Curtis Samuel is the guy that sticks out to me using his speed…You can place him in the backfield.”

From the looks of it, Joe Brady has an uphill battle in front of him. Even he admitted that there’s no depth chart right now and they are figuring out their receiving identity in this fresh Bills era. The Bills mafia expects them to figure it out soon enough.