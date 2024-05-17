Josh Allen Dined With Ex Chiefs WR to Seal Buffalo Signing

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the Pac McAfee show on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The window of opportunity ceases to close for the Bills as Josh Allen lost two of his starting receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, this off-season. Even though Buffalo added a few new wideouts through free agency and the NFL draft, they still needed an experienced face, and they acquired exactly that in Marquez Valdes Scantling on a one-year deal.

Advertisement

However, to persuade the former Chiefs wideout to join him in Buffalo, Josh Allen had to become an unofficial GM for the Bills. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the star QB had Valdes Scantling over to his house for dinner on Monday. Only after the duo’s nice chat, did the two-time Super Bowl champ decide to jump ship.

Valdes Scantling will be Allen’s new weapon for the upcoming season as he joins on a one-year, $4.5 million deal. Even though MVS’s time in Kansas City ended with two rings for him, his performances were thoroughly criticized, especially at the start of the 2023 season.

He dropped multiple crucial catches, especially a game-clinching touchdown against the Eagles. Even though he redeemed himself at the back end of the season, catching important catches in the playoffs, his numbers weren’t something that made him a highly sought-after wideout.

In his two seasons with the Chiefs, Scantling amassed only 1000 yards with 3 touchdowns. The star wideout, however, was more productive in the postseason, as he managed to tally 250 yards on just 15 receptions, adding 3 touchdowns. If he manages to put his weaknesses behind him and the Bills can get him more receptions, he could be a great threat on the long ball given his size and ability to get open.

However, the fans aren’t convinced that MVS would be a great addition to the team. They felt the Bills were his only option, and Allen didn’t have to make that much effort to get him signed.

Fans Believe Bills Were Marquez Valdes Scantling’s Only Option

Fans stated that Allen having dinner with a potential free agent feels wholesome, but it wasn’t like Valdes Scantling had many offers lined up for him. They asserted that Bills were his best choice, where he could compete for a spot. Others, however, pointed out that money was the motivating factor in his decision.

A few of them also joked that dinner was a success because he didn’t have to catch anything, while others joked that he caught on side dishes that Allen passed to him. See for yourselves:

Another chimed and wrote,

A fan quipped,

Someone joked,

A user commented,

Others said,

The upcoming season will be a big challenge for Josh Allen and the Bills. The franchise has been knocking at the door for many seasons but hasn’t breached it yet. Losing your main weapons and many other key players will make the task even tougher.

While Keon Coleman is a promising talent, they don’t have any receiver left, who has tallied 1,000 yards in a season. Allen would have to carry that offense like Mahomes did last season for the Chiefs.