“Josh Allen Is Probably Going to Be the MVP”: Micah Parsons Rests His Case on the MVP Chatter After the Bills vs Lions Matchup

The NFL world has been hyping Josh Allen as the MVP of this season, especially after the Bills vs Lions matchup, and Micah Parsons just rendered those chants valid. He claimed there’s “a good chance” that the Bills’ Week 15 win sealed Josh’s fate, “knowing how the league works.”

Advertisement

The Cowboys LB argued that “these awards go a lot with the team’s success” on the latest episode of The Edge (via Bleacher Report). With the Bills defeating top teams in both the AFC and the NFC — the KC Chiefs and the Detroit Lions — Josh will become the jury’s favorite, Parsons further said.

He also claimed that it all boils down to Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in the end. “I think it probably should be Lamar,” he hesitated, highlighting that the Baltimore QB has delivered exceptional performances week in and week out. However, since Lamar won the award last year and the Ravens have been less successful than the Bills this year, Josh has a stronger case.

The Cowboys superstar added that a similar situation happened with his quarterback, Dak Prescott, the season before. Despite having a blockbuster season in 2023, the league voted Lamar as the MVP due to the Ravens’ greater success.

“You know how the media gets. They gave it to Lamar last year when I think Dak should have probably won it. So, I think they’re going to give it to Josh this year. You know how they always try to balance it out.”

Having said that, Parsons still believes what Allen has been doing this year is nothing less than impressive. The star quarterback and his Bills have been playing without their top receivers from the previous year — Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis — which makes their 2024 season even more impressive in Micah Parsons’ eyes.

“This is a team where people thought they were tanking. They don’t have Stefon (Diggs)… James Cook is becoming a running back superstar.”

Not only that, but the points the Bills are putting on the board with this weakened offense just show how great Josh Allen really is. “He’s getting paid the big bucks and he’s playing at such a high level,” Parsons added. “It’s so impressive.”

However, it should be taken into account that despite an incredibly productive offense, Josh Allen only scored 10 points in his week 4 loss against Lamar Jackson’s Ravens. So, Jackson’s case isn’t entirely lost.