Josh Allen Outshines Lamar Jackson as Bills QB Becomes MVP Favorite After Historic Game

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills thumped the San Francisco 49ers 35-10 during Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Josh Allen posted just 175 total yards in the game, but made franchise history and NFL history while leading his team to victory.

Late in the third quarter on Sunday, Allen reared back and fired a pass to Amari Cooper in the left flat. The throw was a bit wide for Cooper, but he managed to get his right hand on it and pull it in. Allen then raced his way as he was swarmed by defenders. Cooper then lateraled the ball to Allen, who ran and dove into the pylon for an incredible touchdown.

Allen’s incredible performance vaulted him back to the top of the MVP leaderboard. FanDuel Sportsbook now lists him as the -230 favorite to win the award, overthrowing Lamar Jackson (+1100).

Mid-play toss to Josh Allen for a ridiculous Bills TD! #BillsMafia NBC & Peacockpic.twitter.com/CcRtLNBurP — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 2, 2024

On top of that, he eclipsed Buffalo legend Jim Kelly for the most touchdowns in Bills history on the play, which credited him with a passing and receiving touchdown.

When he ran for an 8-yard score in the fourth quarter, he became the first quarterback to throw, run, and receive a touchdown in the same game.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the MVP favorite for much of the season. His team’s recent offensive struggles – and two losses in three weeks – have caused him to slip from his perch.

Who else is in contention for MVP honors through Week 13?

The Ravens posted just 19 points in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and only 16 in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the sideline across from Jackson, running back Saquon Barkley boosted his chances. Barkley amassed 117 total yards and the game-winning touchdown against the Ravens. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry against Baltimore’s rush defense, which entered play yielding the fewest yards per rush (3.5) in the NFL.

Barkley now sits only behind Allen in FanDuel’s odds (+500). Jackson is tied with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff for the third-best chance at the distinction.

Statistically, Jackson is having a better year than Allen. He averages more passing yards and rushing yards per game, has thrown for more touchdowns, completes a higher percentage of his passes, and has the league’s best passer rating. But Allen’s team (10-2) is better than Jackson’s (8-5).

Allen and Jackson’s situations are almost exactly flipped from a season ago when the latter earned his second MVP. Many analysts argued Allen should have claimed the honor instead. At this point, the MVP feels like his to lose. So those people, in all likelihood, will get to see him take home the trophy this year.