Josh Allen Ruins Patrick Mahomes’ Chance To Break Mammoth Record Held by Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes were unbeatable till they ran into Josh Allen and Co. The Buffalo Bills handed them their first loss of the season, ending the run as well as their chance to break Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s bizarrely impossible NFL record.

The long-standing record came during the Brady-Belichick era at the New England Patriots. It is for the most consecutive wins by a team including the playoff fixtures, set during the 2003 and 2004 NFL seasons. The number to beat was 21.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lose. They fail to reach the NFL record of 21 straight wins set by Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/aOSCwAwxNl — Savage (@SavageSports_) November 18, 2024

Mahomes and the Chiefs came six shy of that number, riding on a 15-game winning streak that was broken by the Bills. The defeat was orchestrated by Allen, who extended his head-to-head count against Mahomes for regular season games to 4-1.

The Chiefs almost caught up with the Dolphins’ (’72-’73) streak

One of the biggest factors why the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season, and continued their winning run well into this year was their defense. They held their opponents to just 25 points or less throughout those 15 games.

By doing so, they almost caught up with another NFL record that belongs to the Miami Dolphins. In the 1972 and 1973 seasons, the Phins won 18 straight games where they held their opponents to 25 points or fewer.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won 15 straight games (including playoffs) and have held their opponents to 25 or fewer points in each win. That is the longest such streak by any NFL team since the Dolphins between 1972 and 1973 (18 straight). Data via OptaSTATS pic.twitter.com/nY8nEeNBWh — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) November 13, 2024

This simply shows how strong the Chiefs’ defense is and how a third title is not farfetched.

While Josh would have disappointed Mahomes by ending the winning streak, the Chiefs are still on course for a bigger record, the three-peat. No team in NFL history has done so.

Mahomes, as expected, is walking down the same path that Brady trod before. Just that he is breaking records and reaching milestones at a faster pace. Going by how the Chiefs are playing, he looks on course to surpass Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins mark too.