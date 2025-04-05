“Didn’t Surprise Me One Bit”: Rich Eisen Critically Reflects on How the Voters Handled Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen MVP Race

Josh Allen emerged from a highly competitive race for the NFL MVP, finally getting his hands on the trophy that had long eluded him. However, many believed Lamar Jackson had done enough in the final month of the season to secure the award after trailing for much of the year.

After being named First-Team All-Pro, Jackson seemed poised to win back-to-back MVPs, while Allen earned Second-Team All-Pro honors. This was particularly significant since those same voters would likely decide the MVP. But in the end, that didn’t happen.

While the Bills’ QB lifting the MVP surprised many, it didn’t surprise Rich Eisen. But why? It’s because he banked on the unpredictability of the MVP voters. They showed their unpredictability by making Lamar AP First-Team All-Pro, but they didn’t make him the MVP.

“No. The people who choose the MVP are unpredictable. It’s thoroughly unpredictable for them to give Lamar First-Team All-Pro and not vote him MVP. Didn’t surprise me one bit. There are some people who are like well you know I voted him for First Team All-Pro, let’s give MVP to Josh Allen. That’s not the way it should be done.”

However, Rich believes Allen did more than enough to be the MVP of the league. According to the NFL Sportscaster, the Bills QB proved everyone wrong throughout the season, taking Buffalo to the AFC Game as the division winner with five weeks to go. The Bills under Josh were ruthless, manhandling the competition and registering impressive victories over the Lions and the Chiefs.

Despite Allen’s impressive performances, many were surprised to see him become the MVP. It’s because they believed Lamar did more against better opponents and in a tougher division towards the backend of the season. The Bills had a weak schedule in the final few games, and voters knew that. Josh didn’t play big games during that time, but that’s because he didn’t have to.

He made his case for the MVP long before the last few weeks of the season. Eisen believes he, too, would have voted for Allen if he had voting powers. He did more with less, and some of his performances were scintillating and eye-catching.

Having been in the NFL business for the past 22 years, Rich doesn’t have the voting power. He believes old heads at AP refuse to give him the right to vote in MVP or All-Pro selections because they believe he can’t be impartial as the NFL and Roger Goodell sign his paychecks.

Eisen believes he should have voting power because he knows more than most voters on the panel. He actually watches games and knows his stuff.

How does MVP voting work?

A total of 50 people decide who will be the NFL MVP. Each voter puts five players on their ballot, and each position carries points. The first place carries 10 points, second place 5, third place 3, 2 for fourth, and one for fifth. 50 members of the media vote, and that includes not only journalists but also former players currently in sports media.

Josh Allen had a total of 4262 yards, 40 TDs, and 8 turnovers. He had a completion percentage of 63.6 and a passer rating of 101.4. Lamar Jackson had a total of 5087 yards, 45 TDs, and turned the ball over nine times. He had a completion percentage of 66.7 and led the NFL in both QBR at 77.5 and a passer rating of 119.5.

It’s not surprising that many wanted him to win the MVP over the Bills’ QB. All the quarterbacks with such numbers have won the MVP in the past. However, the MVP award is not solely a game of numbers. Josh did more with less at his disposal, the Bills were the 2nd seed, and he played 11 fewer quarters of football.

Nine Ravens made the Pro Bowl, and Jackson had an All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry, in his backfield. During Lamar’s two previous MVPs, he didn’t have the best stats, but he still won. People didn’t care about stats then. So why did they want to shift the goalpost this time around? Most times, it has come down to an eye test, and Josh Allen’s performance passed that eye test.