“Black Hole Hunter Is the Funniest Nickname”: Fans React as ChatGPT Gives Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Other NFL Stars a Nickname

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL stars today don’t have the kinds of nicknames that older ones used to have. The Refrigerator—William Perry, Megatron—Calvin Johnson, Mean Joe—Joe Greene, The Snake—Ken Stabler, just to name a few. That’s why ChatGPT, an AI tool, took on the task. And it did a great job too, coming up with nicknames for some of the most popular players in the NFL, like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Maxx Crosby.

Some call Allen the “Winter Soldier,” but it hasn’t stuck. Maybe fans will like what ChatGPT came up with: “Touchdown Terminator.” It’s clearly a reference to the James Cameron-directed movie, as the picture shared of the Bills quarterback was a morphed one, with half of his face as a robot. He also had a metal arm and a futuristic gun in hand.

Then, there was a “Helmet Collector” nickname for Myles Garrett, a man known for collecting sacks. Joe Burrow, interestingly, got the nickname “Icey Joe,” which is also quite fitting.

Lamar Jackson was dubbed the “Raven Runner,” while Jahmyr Gibbs received the “Gridiron Ghost” title. And Justin Herbert? He got the “Bolt Bomber” title.

Maybe the funniest nickname was Maxx Crosby’s “Black Hole Hunter.” Some fans sure thought so.

“Black Hole Hunter is the funniest nickname I’ve ever heard,” one user commented under the post.

“These are getting good,” a user chimed in, while another penned, “I would’ve went with Regular Season Man for Lamar.”

This impressed fan reacted with, “Gridiron Ghost and Hurticane are so tough.”

However, while most of the nicknames, like Allen’s, are fitting, some are just plain weird. Take Patrick Mahomes’ “Ketchup King” or Jalen Hurts’ “Hurticane,” for example.

But perhaps the strangest was Ja’Marr Chase’s “Bengal Blur” nickname. The name itself wasn’t weird, but rather the superhero-like Bengals track suit that the AI produced with it.

All in all, it was a good exercise to put ChatGPT through. After all, it’s partially what AI was created for. Sometimes we can’t think of everything when it pertains to a certain topic. So, we let the AI fill in the gaps.

We’ll see if any of these nicknames stick or if they go by the wayside. We’ve got a feeling the Gridiron Ghost and Black Hole Hunter will have some staying power. Maybe even Josh Allen‘s Touchdown Terminator could hang around. But all the others should be forgotten about.