Josh Allen Says “It’s Unfortunate” to Share the Same Field With GOAT Patrick Mahomes

It was a special night for Josh Allen, as his 26-yard TD run helped the Bills beat the Chiefs 30-21 at Bills Stadium on Sunday. The vocal QB noted that he expected to face the Chiefs again at some point, as he shared his thoughts in the post-game interview.

Most notably, the Bills QB revisited his rivalry with Patrick Mahomes after registering his fourth career win, the most by any rival QB against Mahomes. He looked back at the conversation on the field, addressing Mahomes as the GOAT. In a frank admission, Allen also stated that it is an “unfortunate” thing to share the same field with the Chiefs QB.

“Just lots of respect. He’s a hell of a player. One of the greatest of all time. Unfortunate to share the football field with him, so.”

With his remarks, he intended to convey that facing Mahomes is indeed a big test for him, and his modesty stole the spotlight in the response. Meanwhile, Allen also recapped how he scored the 26-yard run, which helped the Bills become the first team to beat the Chiefs in 338 days.

“You know, appreciate Coach McDermott for trusting the offense out there. We had a man play. They dropped down to zone, and I just went for it. I just tried to make a play to help the team win the football game.”

Allen also admitted there are “some things to clean up” but expressed satisfaction that the Bills are going into the bye week with 9 wins and 2 losses. He downplayed the hype around beating the Chiefs, calling the result “another Week 11 win.”

“It is. It is another Week 11 win. You know, knowing how things usually play out, we’ll probably see this team again at some point. We had to get there first. So, like I said, enjoy the bye week and go into the week after that, and try to put together a game plan.”

The major takeaway from the interview is that Allen is indeed prepared to face Mahomes and the Chiefs again, perhaps in the AFC Championship game. At present, he is happy that the Bills are almost secured to clinch the playoffs and wants to head into the bye week with a positive frame of mind.