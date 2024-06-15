mobile app bar

Josh Allen’s Star Teammate Deems Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, as the Chiefs QB Receives His Third Ring

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Image Credit: Kansas City Chiefs’ X Account

Patrick Mahomes received his third ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in style. He has certainly owned the league in the past few years with his brilliance on the football field, so much so that even his rival Josh Allen’s teammates seem to consider him the new GOAT.

The Chiefs QB recently took to Instagram to share his coolest pictures from the ring ceremony and the internet couldn’t help but witness the history in the making. The caption on the post read, “Big Me,” with him showing off his three rings with Travis Kelce and Brittany Mahomes in different snaps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

Mahomes encapsulated the entire internet with that post since the comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from people all around the football world. One of them was Josh Allen’s teammate Von Miller who posted an emoji of a goat in the comments.

This was interesting to see since it was Mahomes who eliminated the Bills from the Divisional Round of the playoffs. And despite it being a high-octane matchup between him and Josh Allen, Miller did not hesitate to give respect where it was due. But Miller was not alone in deeming him the GOAT of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes Hypes Up Instagram For a Three-Peat

The post shared by Mahomes was widely appreciated since it created a storm on the internet. Many called the 27-year-old the GOAT, while others called for a three-peat.

Mahomes’ father rhymed his message on the comments as he wrote, “3 in a row makes a rooster crow. Players make plays.”

While Travis Kelce demanded “more” rings since he had declared that he would stay in the league for as long as he could.

Furthermore, the Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young asked Mahomes not to take his legs off the gas by commenting, “Why stop?” with six-ring emojis, asking the Chiefs QB to win three more.

Even the new Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. who has only won one Super Bowl was in awe with Mahomes’ three rings, since he exclaimed by writing, “Sheeeeeesh,” in the comments.

Mahomes is still four rings away from matching Tom Brady’s legacy, but he has certainly matched the legacy of some of Brady’s teammates like Julian Edelman, who also commented with a fire emoji.

The Chiefs QB is just one Super Bowl away from matching Rob Gronkowski with four rings. And once he is done with that he will certainly set his eyes on Brady’s career accomplishments. But the real question now persists; Will the Chiefs be able to pull off their three-peat mission?

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Manager at the SportsRush. He has been a long time fanatic of the sport and has two years of experience as an NFL journalist. After completing his Bachelors Degree in English, Sauvik decided to turn his undying fascination for sports into a career. He will never stop talking about the nuances that make NFL so inclusive yet competitive in nature. His favorite NFL players are Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady.

Read more from Sauvik Banerjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these