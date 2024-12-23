Jourdan Lewis’ Interception: Analysts React to Cowboys Star’s “Miracle” Steal Against the Buccaneers

Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) celebrates after making an interception in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football matchup was all you could have asked for in an NFL game. There were numerous big hits and incredible catches. Both teams demonstrated tremendous grit and resiliency as they battled for victory. But in the end, turnovers proved to be the difference in Dallas prevailing 26-24 over Tampa Bay.

Leading 26-17 late in the fourth quarter, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield uncorked a deep ball to rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan. It looked like the third-round pick was going to come down with a massive touchdown to pull Tampa Bay back into the game.

Instead, cornerback Jourdan Lewis emerged from their confrontation holding the football for an incredible interception.

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis makes an incredible INT & steals a TD from Bucs WR Jalen McMillan. “IT’S MCMILLAN, HEEEEEE… GOT IT? NO, PICKED OFF BY LEWIS! LEWIS FOUGHT HIM FOR IT AND TOOK IT AWAY!” – Mike Tirico “That’s a miracle that Jourdan Lewis got that!” – Cris Collinsworth pic.twitter.com/68O8UOIP6L — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 23, 2024

The grab was Lewis’ first interception of the season. It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Cowboys. As a result, Dallas fans/analysts, including Skip Bayless, applauded the eight-year pro for locating the ball and making a play.

The great thing about that JLewis INT is that HE LOOKED BACK FOR THE BALL. THEY RARELY DO. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 23, 2024

Put Jourdan Lewis in the Pro Bowl. Make Jourdan Lewis an All-Pro nickel. Pay Jourdan Lewis a shitload of money. dude’s been a monster all year. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) December 23, 2024

Lewis’ turnover preserved the Cowboys’ two-possession lead for the moment. Surprisingly, it didn’t end up being the most important takeaway a Dallas defender would create down the stretch.

DaRon Bland steps up to seal Cowboys’ triumph

The Cowboys punted on the possession that followed Lewis’ interception. The Buccaneers promptly walked down the field, scored a touchdown to cut their deficit to two points, and forced another punt. With 1:40 remaining in regulation, Tampa Bay needed only a field goal to pull off a shocking comeback win.

On the Bucs’ first play of the ensuing drive, Lewis blitzed from the slot and got pressure on Mayfield. Lewis tried dragging Mayfield down, but couldn’t do so before the quarterback flipped a pass to running back Rachaad White. When White turned upfield, DaRon Bland met him at the 30-yard line and ripped the ball away to secure Dallas’ victory.

Lewis’ interception and Bland’s forced fumble were the only two turnovers in the game. Had Tampa Bay avoided just one of them, they could have escaped Jerry World with their fifth straight win and maintained their position atop the NFC South. Now, the Bucs have dropped out of the NFC postseason bracket altogether and no longer control their playoff destiny.

How can Tampa Bay make the postseason?

Tampa Bay (8-7) isn’t eliminated from the wild-card hunt, but their easiest path to the playoffs is winning the NFC South. The Bucs must finish with a better record than the Atlanta Falcons (8-7) to take the division because Atlanta holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over them.

The Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers (4-11) and New Orleans Saints (5-9) to end the season. They likely feel confident they can win both of those games. They also likely believe the Falcons can lose to the Washington Commanders (10-5) on Sunday Night Football next week to put them back in the driver’s seat for the NFC South crown.

If Atlanta upsets Washington, they just need to beat Carolina to clinch the division. In the event the Falcons keep them out of the postseason, Tampa Bay will have nobody to blame but themselves for letting tonight’s contest slip away.