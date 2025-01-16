Joy Taylor Claims Deion Sanders Going to the Dallas Cowboys Would Be Similar to When LeBron James Signed With the Miami Heat

Ever since Mike McCarthy parted ways with the Dallas Cowboys, Deion Sanders’ name has been heavily linked as the next head coach of Jerry Jones’ team. So far, the reception online has been mixed, with some saying the move makes sense, while others are skeptical about Deion transitioning directly to an NFL head coaching role. FS1 analyst Joy Taylor belongs to the first group and even likens the move’s potential impact to LeBron James’ transfer to the Miami Heat in 2010.

In the latest edition of Speak!, Joy reminisced about her early days of hosting the Zaslow and Joy Show for a local sports radio station in Miami. This period of her life coincided with LeBron’s historic move to Miami, and according to Joy’s recollection, she hasn’t seen the sports world go into such a frenzy since the NBA superstar’s arrival.

In the analyst’s eyes, the rumored Deion Sanders-Dallas Cowboys linkup has the potential to be as big as LeBron’s move. On one side, Joy argued that there is the Dallas Cowboys — the richest sports franchise in the world. And on the other, there is Sanders, an American sporting icon, an unprecedented NFL-MLB great, and a former Super Bowl-winning Cowboys player.

Joy sees this as a match made in heaven for elevating the sports media world to another level due to the sheer eyeballs and coverage this move would produce. Much like the frenzy that followed the formation of the Big Three in Miami.

“It was the biggest story in the sports universe for the time that LeBron, Dwayne and Chris were in Miami… So Sanders going to the Dallas Cowboys, which is the biggest brands in all of sports, would be the biggest story on the planets for the entirety of the time that he is there. It just would be. There’s never been a story like the Big Three in Miami since I have been in the business that has been covered so intensely; that has been so polarizing.”

There is a lot of merit in Joy Taylor’s claim. Ever since Deion Sanders took over the head-coaching job at Colorado, he has massively boosted the admission rate and viewership records for the Buffs. For instance, the Buffs vs the Rams game (in 2023) became the most-watched late-night college football game after it drew 9.3 million viewers.

Before Coach Prime, neutrals couldn’t imagine the Buffaloes breaking viewership records. But that’s what the Prime Effect is. From the Cowboys’ perspective, or well, from Jerry Jones’ perspective, bringing Deion on board would be a huge win.

Monetarily, there is no doubt that this is a blockbuster move, as there are two major subplots that will drive up the chatter. But from a sporting lens, Coach Prime hasn’t established himself as someone capable of taking over an NFL team and leading to greatness. Moreover, Deion isn’t a pushover — something Jerry Jones wouldn’t like if the popular consensus is to be believed.

What about the fans? The Dallas Cowboys, over the last 2 decades, have clamored for only one thing — a Super Bowl. For this to happen, fans may not like Sanders’ appointment due to the question marks over his coaching pedigree.