Joy Taylor Hints How Derrick Henry’s Successful Season Might Have Weakened Lamar Jackson’s MVP Case Against Josh Allen

The Baltimore Ravens offense this year has been stellar because of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. The two-time MVP finally got some help in the offseason and has made the most of it, putting up MVP numbers yet again. However, for the Buffalo Bills, it’s mostly Josh Allen and a bunch of average to above-average players on offense. The disparity in attacking support received by both players has sparked some of the hottest MVP debates, and Joy Taylor decided to weigh in on one of them.

Taylor brings up a word that many seem to forget when it comes to the debate: nuance. When you look at stats, it only tells you one part of the story. But when you start unpacking team success, the actual value to the team, and player histories, the narrative changes. After all, it’s not just about the stats.

“We have to consider everything,” Taylor professed on her show SPEAK. “It’s not just the numbers because, it’s not that they lie, it just doesn’t tell the whole story. It removes the nuance.”

Taylor is preaching to the choir. In recent weeks, Twitter and even some NFL shows have engaged in a debate about the race, focusing solely on the four major categories – passing yards, touchdowns, interceptions, and rushing yards. If the MVP were determined on numbers alone, Lamar would be the favorite to win. But Taylor reminds us that’s not how it works.

“You look at what Buffalo has done this year, they’ve had a better season, and they’ve done it with less… When you look at what Josh Allen isn’t doing that he usually does, which is turn the ball over at a very high rate- and he’s not doing that. Even though he’s working with less talent. The results are there.”

Allen has been working with less talent. His best player on offense is James Cook, a running back. Allen’s best-receiving option this season has been Khalil Shakir, a third-year fifth-round pick. His next-best option, Keon Coleman, missed a full month due to a wrist injury. Through all of that, Allen has managed to put up insane numbers – 40 total touchdowns and only seven total turnovers.

.@JoyTaylorTalks on how Derrick Henry’s success might actually hurt Lamar’s MVP case… And wait for the bar she used at the end. pic.twitter.com/wFEM47w65c — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) January 9, 2025

Lamar Jackson has also had an incredible season. It’s hard to argue for one side of the MVP without detracting from the other. And the biggest disadvantage is on Lamar’s side. While Henry was an obvious addition for the team to give them a great shot of winning a Super Bowl, it might hinder Lamar’s chances of winning a third MVP.

But Taylor defends Lamar on this issue. She recognizes that the ultimate goal is to play with other good players when you’re an athlete.

“Look, I don’t think you should be dogged for having great players around you. The goal is to have great players around. You should not want to suffer, we always want to put everyone through the ‘suffering Olympics’ but like, you don’t get anything out of that. Perhaps occasionally you’ll get an MVP. But usually, you want to put players around you so you can compete for the Lombardi.”

All in all, it’s a very interesting take that Taylor has on the debate. And it needed to be said. Nuance has been lost in the camps that outright believe Lamar should win the award. As a result, the idea that Allen has made incredible individual strides this season has been overlooked.

We’ll see who takes home the award in about a month. It’s setting up to be the closest vote in the history of the NFL MVP.