Julian Edelman Compares Tom Brady to Al Pacino While Recalling the Sets of ’80 for Brady’

After going down in the history of the NFL as one of the greatest quarterbacks, Tom Brady, with his small cameos in movies and TV shows, has proved that he could ace it as a great actor. But if he has time to keep honing his skills in acting, that is a story for another day. Nevertheless, his most recent appearance in the sports comedy movie “80 For Brady, ” which he produced himself, stands out as one of his finest.

Advertisement

Brady, along with his former teammates Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Danny Amendola, had a small but the most crucial part to play in this movie, which is based on the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his four die-hard fans.

In a recent episode of the “Games with Names Podcast“, Julian Edelman, spilled the beans on Tom Brady’s surprising acting skills. Despite initial nerves from TB12, Edelman revealed that once Brady found his groove, he performed on par with the legendary actor Al Pacino.

Advertisement

The former Patriots’ wide receiver recalled Brady being nervous about his acting parts and even invited Edelman into his trailer to help him practice in parts. In this casual setting, Brady ran through his lines, seeking Edelman’s feedback, which provided him with constructive criticism of his expressions and delivery.

In their movie roles, Edelman and Brady practiced running routes for certain plays, much like they would in a football game. The ex-Patriots WR explained that when executing plays like a counter play, flea flicker, or double route move, the key was to convincingly sell the route first through acting. In a playful comparison, Edelman likened Brady’s performance to that of Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino.

“He was nervous about doing his parts and stuff. So he made me go in his trailer,” Edelman said. “He’s like, making me run lines with them. He’s like, how is that? I’m like, you’re good. You’re fine. Then we do it again. I’d be like that’s a little overacting. It’s a little overacting. They we do it again and that’s Al Pacino.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2BQRUlss2E/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Tom Brady always aims for perfection, whether on the field or on the big screen. His commitment was evident in the movie, surprising and earning praise from fans all over the country.

Advertisement

How Much Did ’80 For Brady’ Earn at the Box Office?

Tom Brady’s film, “80 For Brady,” boasts a star-studded cast including Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. With a production budget of $28 million, the movie exceeded expectations, pulling in an impressive $12.5 million during its opening weekend, surpassing the projected $10 million. In the grand scheme, it went on to accumulate over $40 million.

However, after a promising start, the film experienced a decline in ticket sales in the subsequent weeks, concluding its Box Office run with $40 million. Critically, it received a modest 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Interestingly, despite the lukewarm critic reception, the audience embraced it, giving the movie a solid 89% score. There are loads of online reviews from movie-goers who dubbed ’80 for Brady’, a warm and adorable treat for all sorts of audiences.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jlipyo/status/1621303177189392384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Beyond his 2022 release, Brady has graced the screen in other productions, such as Stuck on You and Ted 2. His television appearances include shows like ‘Living with Yourself’, ‘The Match’, and ‘Entourage’. Additionally, he lent his voice to the renowned animated series Family Guy in 2006 and to The Simpsons in 2005.