‘Steve Belichick Should Double Check His Will’: Netizens Left Baffled As Bill Belichick’s Daughter-In-Law Feuds With Jordon Hudson

There hasn’t been any shortage of drama surrounding Bill Belichick since he’s started dating Jordon Hudson. After a disastrous CBS interview last week, Belichick’s daughter-in-law voiced her opinion on the ordeal. Voicing her distaste over how the interaction was handled.

Naturally, NFL fans reacted accordingly with jokes and criticism. But let’s start from the beginning. What exactly happened during the CBS interview?

Belichick was being interviewed by CBS Sunday Morning as they wanted to get to know what’s been going on since he’s taken the head coaching job at UNC. The questions were fairly tame and undramatic. But things got awkward when the interviewer asked about Belichick’s relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who was actually present as Bill’s PR manager.

“You have Jordon right over there. Everybody in the world seems to be following this relationship. They’ve got an opinion about your private life. It’s got nothing to do with them, but they’re invested in it. How do you deal with that?” the interviewer asked.

Belichick answered the question simply: he doesn’t care. Which makes sense. Bill has never been one to care too much about what others think of him or his style. It’s just who he is.

But then the interviewer asked how the two met, and that question was a big no-no for Hudson.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson interjected.

It was a sassy comment from Belichick’s PR manager, who stated later that she was doing her job. Nevertheless, the interaction spread around the internet like wildfire.

The story even made it all the way to Steve Belichick’s wife, or Bill’s daughter-in-law, Jennifer Belichick. She came across an Instagram post recently that was in support of Hudson, stating she was doing her job. But Jennifer couldn’t disagree more.

“Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview,” she wrote.

The fan reaction to the comments in the article was all over the place. Some didn’t care as they are tired of hearing about Belichick’s shenanigans ever since he got to UNC. But others were all for it.

“This is getting juicy now,” someone commented.

“Steve should double check the will,” another joked.

Others pointed out that Jennifer Belichick is old enough to be Hudson’s mom.

“Jordan should listen to her step-daughter-in-law because she’s older and wiser…” one joked.

“So his sons wife is old enough to be his girlfriend’s mother. Nasty work Bill, you and Shannon are FREAKS,” another piled on.

However, Jennifer’s outburst toward Hudson could’ve been for completely different reasons. It may have stemmed from an email obtained last month by The Athletic, where Hudson tried to coach the UNC media team to be more sensitive to the obvious dynamics arising from Steve’s job. Steve is set to be the team’s defensive coordinator in 2025.

Either way, the comment by Jennifer raised the eyebrows of many. It highlighted that there is some inter-family drama going on with the Belichicks right now. Bill may not care what the outside world thinks about it. But if it continues to get out of hand, the parents of his future college recruits might. It’s time to put out the fire, Bill.