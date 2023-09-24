“This Is Pure Gold”: Fans React To Travis Hunter Streaming On Twitch When Colorado Was Down 35-0 On Halftime

Deion Sanders’ team certainly missed injured Travis Hunter in their disastrous game against Oregon but the same cannot be said for the star WR/CB. When the Buffs were down 35-0 at halftime, Hunter was seen locked in on his Twitch stream playing NBA 2K. It was certainly a day for Coach Prime to keep his receipts since nothing went as planned for them.

In a video originally shared by an X user, Hunter was seen in his usual competitive attitude just not on the football field. Coach Prime’s injured star player was in his room playing 2K live on Twitch. While on the other hand, his team was getting obliterated by Bo Nix’s offense who were scoring back-to-back first downs with ease.

Travis Hunter Playing 2K On Twitch During Buffaloes’ Blowout Loss

It was a big cause of concern when Hunter was announced injured and out for three weeks since their next two games were going to be their toughest matchups of the season. Their nightmare became a reality since Oregon crippled Colorado on all three fronts to the point that they were knocking on the door of a shutout win.

Shedeur‘s fourth-quarter touchdown saved them from the ultimate embarrassment coming off a 3-0 start and almost the entire nation rooting for them. However, the score difference in itself opened up many wounds for Colorado and the absence of Hunter was deeply felt. Moreover, many fans started to doubt the hype created by Coach Prime’s team.

That said, Travis was still enjoying his day playing 2K and fans had all kinds of reactions to spare on the viral video. “Bad look for him he should be watching the game,” one fan said. Another person stated, “That game just shows that Colorado is hella overrated.” While one fan was enjoying Hunter’s focus on the video game by saying, “This is pure gold.”

Oregon Fans Left the Game Early

It was clearly an eye-opener game for Coach Prime’s team. The loss had affirmed that their roster needs improvements in all aspects of the game since they were left strangled by Oregon. At one point of the game, Oregon was up 42-0 in the fourth quarter with few minutes left in the clock.

With the hopelessness clearly visible on the scoreboard, many Oregon fans ended up leaving the game early. It appeared as if they had quenched their thirst by seeing Colorado in a vulnerable spot after gaining the attention of the entire nation for three weeks with the likes of Coach Prime’s media campaigns. However, it will be seen what happens in their next week’s matchup against the mighty USC in Boulder.