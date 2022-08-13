“I watch Mark Cuban a lot”: Patrick Mahomes draws inspiration from billionaire Mavericks owner to build on his $40 million net worth

Patrick Mahomes is a wealthy man with his NFL contract, but he also makes a lot of money off the field, drawing inspiration from Mark Cuban.

The Chiefs quarterback has turned in perhaps the greatest start to an NFL career by any quarterback. In his first full year as a started, Mahomes threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown, only the second player ever to do that. That feat earned him the NFL’s MVP award.

He almost went to the Super Bowl as well, stopped by Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Conference Championship. In his next year, Mahomes would not be denied. He took the Chiefs all the way to the Super Bowl and won it while taking home Super Bowl MVP.

In short, in his four years as a starter, Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl twice, won it once, made four straight Conference Championships, made the Pro Bowl four times, and was First-Team AP All Pro once. For just four years in the league as a true starter, that’s ridiculous. All that has turned into a 10-year, $503 million extension for the quarterback.

Most playoff wins over the last 5 seasons Tom Brady 10

Patrick Mahomes 8

Nick Foles 4

Jimmy Garoppolo 4

Matt Stafford 4 pic.twitter.com/OAZTdUZmi9 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 14, 2022

Patrick Mahomes takes a lot from Mark Cuban for his business model

Mark Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and he’s also a very successful businessman. The Mavs owner also owns the popular TV show Shark Tank, and he’s built his wealth with a series of great investments. Mark Cuban has a net worth of $5.91 billion.

Mahomes admires the billionaire a lot. “I watch Mark Cuban a lot, just because I’ve met him a couple of times and obviously he has a TV show with ‘Shark Tank’ and stuff like that,” Mahomes said to CNBC. “He’s someone that I watch and learn from as much as possible. And hopefully I get to continue to talk to as I continue to learn more and more about business.”

Of course, the Chiefs star has made his mark outside the NFL world too. He’s invested in companies like Airshare, a Kansas City based company which allows him to fly anywhere at anytime.

He opened up Whataburger in Kansas City, and he’s a minority owner in the MLB team the Kansas City Royals. Mahomes also once sold $3.4 million worth of NFTs in just 20 minutes.

The Chiefs star is the fourth highest paid player in the NFL in 2022 as well as per Forbes’ latest list, and he has a net worth of $40 million.

2022’s highest-paid NFL players, per @forbes: 1️⃣ Tom Brady, $75M

2️⃣ Matt Stafford, $65.5M

3️⃣ Aaron Rodgers, $53M

4️⃣ Patrick Mahomes, $51.5M

5️⃣ Josh Allen, $51M

6️⃣ Deshaun Watson, $46.2M

7️⃣ Kirk Cousins, $42.5M

8️⃣ Russell Wilson, $38M

9️⃣ Kyler Murray, $33.5M

🔟 Dak Prescott, $33M pic.twitter.com/baI3XyQpSZ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 12, 2022

