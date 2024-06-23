Julian Edelman Highlights “Tom Brady Never Missed a Minicamp” While Dunking on Aaron Rodgers’ Controversial Decision

There was quite a stir this offseason when Aaron Rodgers chose to skip the Jets’ mandatory minicamp. Even more surprisingly, Coach Saleh deemed his absence ‘unexcused,’ sparking various reactions and, of course, ribbing from critics. Interestingly, Julian Edelman, the former Patriots receiver, has also recently chimed in about the situation, sharing a sentiment similar to the critics and even drawing comparisons between Rodgers and his former QB teammate, Tom Brady.

During his recent appearance on ‘The Herd’ with Colin Cowherd, Edelman emphasized that Rodgers’ absence could pose an even greater challenge for the Jets if they lose a few games in the opening weeks. He pointed out that the New York media, known for its tough stance and wide reach, wouldn’t easily overlook Rodgers’ absence, and it could ultimately affect the locker room.

“I know a lot of people do things differently, but God forbid the New York Jets start one and three in the beginning of the season. They start with the Niners, Tennessee, Patriots, and who else? Regardless, we all know that the Patriots are no good, but that defense is still the same defense and that’s who Aaron goes against. If they go one and three, this is going to be such a big distraction for that locker room because everyone’s going to be talking about it. This is New York City, you know, the media capital of the world,” said Edelman.

Edelman then emphasized the significance of a leader being present with team members such as rookie receivers and offensive linemen. With practice opportunities limited to only a few occasions in the offseason, the former wideout believes that each session holds great value in fostering team unity. Thus, Rodgers missing those days resulted in lost time to acclimate players and establish effective communication.

According to Edelman, Tom Brady, on the other hand, sets the standard for leadership qualities. Throughout his career, the seven-time Super Bowl champ never skipped the mandatory minicamps. It only underscored his commitment to preparing with the team and leading by example. Edelman, therefore, suggests that Rodgers could learn from Bradys’ dedication.

“I think it’s a bad look for your leader, for whatever reason, to miss an unexcused absence. I was with Tom Brady in his 25th year or 23rd year, and he started missing OTAs here and there, but he never missed a mandatory mini-camp,” Edelman continued.

Furthermore, Edelman made a point that skipping off-season practices could negatively impact a team’s performance once the actual games begin.

Edelman Reveals How the Off-Season Can Make or Break Team’s Success

While speaking with Colin Howard, Julian Edelman logically placed points about the importance of the off-season in deciding a team’s success. He likened this period to a boot camp where players lay the groundwork for their performance.

Emphasizing the importance of mental preparation, Edelman cautioned that slacking off during this time could put players at a disadvantage when it matters most on game day.

“What people don’t realize, you can’t win games in the off-season, but you can lose them because this is ultimately where you gain your fundamentals. Later on in the year, you rely on fundamentals in high-stress situations. That’s what you’re going to naturally fall on,” he said.

Apart from conditioning, Edelman noted that honing skills before the season commences equips players to handle high-pressure situations during games. When addressing receivers specifically, Edelman spoke about the necessity of establishing communication with their quarterbacks.

He also pointed out that practice repetitions are crucial for progress. It’s not about going through the motions but using film study and coach feedback to improve techniques during practice sessions.

When you’re a young receiver and you haven’t played with the quarterback, and then you go into training camp, things are going to be coming a lot faster. You have the pads on, and it’s going to be tougher for that continuity for that whole unit,” Edelman continued.

Experienced players like linemen may also face difficulties if they overlook pre-season training. Thus, Edelman cautioned that neglecting this preparation period could have consequences.

According to the former Patriots wideout, winning championships is not solely dependent on the off-season. However, dedicating effort during this time is vital as it lays down the groundwork for a team before the season kicks off. Aaron Rodgers, are you listening?