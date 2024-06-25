Julian Edelman Mocks Tom Brady for Lifting Weights in His New Endorsement Post

For most of the sporting world, Tom Brady is the poster boy of fitness and nutrition. His incredible longevity is a direct result of his much-acclaimed TB12 Method, which transformed him from a scrawny, lanky kid in the early 2000s to the physical beast he is today. But no one associates his fitness journey with weight lifting. Hence, Julian Edelman was taken by surprise when he saw his former teammate lift heavy plates for an endorsement post.

Advertisement

In Brady’s latest endorsement video for his brand “No Bull,” the undisputed GOAT was seen bench-pressing heavy plates while also hitting the leg extension machine with heavy weights. This visual stunned Julian Edelman, as he must have never seen Brady lift such heavy plates.

Therefore, the former Patriots player took to Instagram to comment on his disbelief with an apt metaphor. “Do I see weights? Are pigs flying?” quipped Edelman in disbelief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

For those out of the loop, the TB12 method was popularized by Brady during his playing days, which focused on conditioning, endurance, and core strength. Naturally, weight lifting was not part of this regime, as heavyweights tend to have tear-prone muscle fibers. Thus, Brady is widely known to use resistance bands and regular weights to aid his workout sessions.

That being said, fans were also left in awe of Brady’s intensity at the gym at this age. They, hence, urged the former QB to consider coming out of retirement.

“Don’t Be Shy TB” – Netizens Urge Tom Brady to Play in the NFL Again After Latest Endorsement Video

Any time fans see Brady in a gym setting, they can’t stop their urge to see the GOAT grace the field one last time, thanks to his insane fitness levels. Therefore, fans, after seeing his latest video, expectedly couldn’t control the urge and ensured that they let TB12 know how much they missed him. Take a look:

One fan cheekily speculated that Brady’s intensity was a result of him passing by the Gillette Stadium’s locker room during his Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

Jokes apart, it’s truly fascinating to see how the football GOAT has continued to manage his fitness despite retirement. He looks fitter than ever, and what’s even more interesting is this new element of weights in his routine.

While we don’t know if the training montage shown in the video is inspired by his real life, however, on the off chance that it’s true, it will be truly interesting to know the science behind his shift to more muscle and lesser endurance at this age.