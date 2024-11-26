Julian Edelman Picks Derrick Henry Over LeBron James as the ‘Ultimate King’

The NFL and the NBA have one thing in common: a King who’s a formidable player in the game. While the Hoops community has LeBron James, the football world has Derrick Henry. This is where Julian Edelman steps in, who went on to make his choice known for the ‘ultimate King’ between Henry and LeBron—and explained why.

During his latest banter session on ‘Dudes on Dudes’ with Rob Gronkowski, the former Patriots wide receiver was posed with the question of who he would dub the ‘ultimate King’ between Henry and LeBron. While Edelman initially hesitated in his choice, noting how both are “generational guy[s],” he ultimately leaned toward his NFL roots.

“I’m a football guy,” he stated, before hilariously justifying how King Henry has a better ring to it than King James. He even remarked how both the athletes have “kingy” names, and after a bit of back and forth on his decision, stated: “I’m going with Derrick Henry.”

Gronk liked this choice and pointed out the incredible thing about Henry: his massive size. Edelman agreed “100%,” explaining that while the running back is already 6’3″ and 247 pounds, he looks even more enormous on the field

“It’s like he’s 6’3″ 247 it’s like no, no, he’s like 6’6″ 280 running the ball. That’s what it looks like,” Edelman said.

The former wide receiver then recalled the time he had played against the former Titans running back. He was left amazed while walking by the humongous Henry, whom he mistook as a defensive end. But upon finding out the reality, his exact thoughts were: I wouldn’t want to tackle the guy.

“I remember when we played against him I walked by him after the game like who the f**k is this defensive end. Oh my God! That’s Henry, Jesus he’s so big… No I wouldn’t want to tackle him.”

The ex-Patriots receiver went on to gush over Henry’s build, calling him a “goddamn semi-truck” while Rob chimed in and mentioned how he was the second-fastest player this year. Gronk continued, calling it “ridiculous” that someone with such a towering stature could be so agile.

Gronkowski also praised Henry for having a clean record and for staying out of trouble, be it on the field or off. He further lauded Henry for not indulging in any bad habits like smoking or drinking and having a “clean” diet similar to Tom Brady’s. The Ravens star’s strict diet plan includes abstaining from all fried food, dairy, gluten, and artificial sugars.

“What I love about him too, man. He’s a true role model. He never gets in trouble, never on the field, never off the field. He doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t drink, he eats completely clean. He’s basically on the Tom Brady diet.”

Derrick Henry is truly one of a kind, having an All-Pro title, a 4-time Pro Bowl title, and multiple accolades under his belt. This season, he started his run with the Ravens, helping them to an 8-4 record.