“Klay Thompson is about to light y’all up!”: Stephen Curry posts incredible hype video as his Warriors’ teammate gets tantalizingly close to his much anticipated return

Klay Thompson’s night is almost here. It may have been 2 and-a-half years in the making and felt like it was at least triple that long. However, it’s almost here, and we can’t wait a single second. And we know you can’t either.

In exactly that spirit, countless fans of the NBA have been posting about their favorite Klay moments, whether it be on the court, or off it. And while Stephen Curry can definitely relate to that feeling, it appears that the ‘on the court’ side of things matter to him just a tad bit more.

How do we know? Well, the Splash Brother recently put out a video starring his partner in crime, ahead of his highly anticipated return to the court. And let’s just say, it is one that you’re going to want to see.

And so, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry can’t help but boost the hype as the Warriors approach Klay Thompson’s return to the NBA court

We won’t lie, just writing that subheading hyped us up to unbelievable heights. And we’re pretty sure reading it had a fairly similar effect on you too.

But, in case that didn’t do the trick, how about you take a look at Overtime’s tweet about the hype video Stephen Curry recently posted?

Steph just posted this in honor of Klay coming back today 🔥 @StephenCurry30 HAPPY KLAY DAY 🤩 @KlayThompson pic.twitter.com/r0ze518sHO — Overtime (@overtime) January 9, 2022

If that doesn’t hype you up, perhaps you have reached San Antonio Kawhi Leonard’s level without even knowing it. Nothing in this world could ever faze you, and emotion… it just no longer exists, does it?

Jokes aside though, Steph may be an NBA superstar, the Golden State Warriors’ cornerstone, and even a close teammate of Klay Thompson’s.

But much like us, it seems the man can’t quite contain himself either.

