CJ Stroud Reveals His Bathroom Superstition That He Followed As an Ohio State QB

CJ Stroud has presented a forceful display in his rookie year, showcasing exceptional talent and poise as a QB. His contribution to the Houston Texans is tremendous, raising their status in the season as one of the frontrunners. While it’s no secret that players spend an insane amount of time honing their skills, the creative and sports worlds barely come without weird beliefs and superstitions.

CJ Stroud has been playing in his rookie year in the NFL so much that he is now included in the MVP discussions. Nevertheless, he recently talked about his superstitious beliefs as the Ohio State QB, which has left the fans baffled.

In his conversation with Chase B on the Boardroom video, CJ Stroud admitted to being superstitious during his time at the Ohio State Buckeyes. He talked about using the same toilet, the same mirror, and even following a certain order to tie his shoes. He said,

“In college bro I was like, I would use the bathroom – the same urinal. I would only look in this mirror. I only like tie one shoe after.”

Even as he made the confession, the Houston QB is a man of depth. Following this, he stated his opinions, which pointed to his disapproval of such beliefs.

“I think at least in football. I’m not sure in anybody else’s line of business being superstitious- like thinking too hard about other things, losing your focus on the task at hand,” Stroud said. “So ever since like the back end of my college career, I stopped doing anything superstitious.”

Stroud is only one of the many who have owned up to his irrational beliefs when it comes to yielding results in sports. What adds to his luminosity is his determination to be better at the sport than just relying on a set of beliefs.

Patrick Mahomes Has Pre-Game Rituals Like CJ Stroud

While CJ Stroud has opted to move away from his superstitions in the NFL, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has embraced a unique ritual for his pre-game routine.

In his case, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has followed a not-so-pleasing superstition throughout his professional football career. This entails wearing the same pair of red underwear on his game days. The revelation of Mahomes’ unpleasant habit came to light through former Chiefs player Chad Henne during an interview with Adam Schefter on ESPN.

Mahomes, while talking about his beliefs, ensured that he cleaned them regularly. However, Patrick Mahomes also sparked amusement as he added that he only washes the underwear when the team loses. He has maintained the ritual despite his tremendous growth in the league as a seasoned player. During his chat on the ‘Manningcast’, Mahomes said,

“As long as we’re winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

Both Patrick Mahomes and CJ Stroud have shown a varied response to their superstitions. While Stroud let go of it, Mahomes still holds on to it even after his rise in the league. Whatever may be the case, the excellence of both is undeniable, as their emphasis lies on maintaining their skills in the field.