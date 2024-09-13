Justin Fields Aims to Serve the Underserved Youths Through His Partnership with Reebok

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields isn’t just a great football player – he’s a great person, too.

Advertisement

While Fields is obviously focusing a lot of his attention on the field, an announcement from Reebok on Instagram informs us that he will be investing a lot of his resources on building underserved communities as well.

“To celebrate @justnfields’ roots and the positive impact within the youth community via the Justin Fields Foundation, Reebok is excited to introduce our new collection,” the Instagram post from Reebok read.

“The Justin Fields Foundation is dedicated to strengthening communities through focused grantmaking and strategic partnerships in the areas of youth empowerment, scholastic achievement, health, wellness and leadership development in the spirit of evening the playing field.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reebok (@reebok)

This collection, in association with Reebok, can change lives, and we aren’t exaggerating by saying that. The aim is to help provide grants, reward scholastic success, push for leadership and wellness development and so much more.

There are kids all across America who look up to players like Fields and rightly so. He has worked as hard as anyone to get to the top. And while his big plan is to stay there, he wants his impact to be felt far beyond the turf.

The 25-year-old may not be the most tenured player in the NFL, but he’s already acting like someone who knows the weight of the responsibility on his shoulders.

But enough from us. Why don’t we hear what the man himself has to say?

Justin Fields looks ahead to Reebok partnership

“It’s an honor to launch the Justin Fields Collection with Reebok and continue our shared mission of supporting the next generation of athletes,” said Justin Fields in a press release. “The collection is designed to pay homage to my roots and the community around me.”

This is the kind of example we all want to see players setting.

We’ve all heard the whispers surrounding Fields and his future in the NFL. Sure, he featured for the Steelers in Week 1, but he did so as a result of an injury to Russell Wilson. A lot of folks from Chicago were hesitant to even see him leave the Bears, but either way, it feels like there’s still a path forward for him. He’s young, he’s hungry, and he’s clearly still garnering enough interest from the media.

The main aim, however, is for this relationship with Reebok to be as fruitful as possible. The range looks great, the marketing has been wonderful, and now it’s all about pulling the trigger.

Off the pitch, Justin Fields is living his best life – and on it, he’s doing everything he can to make people believe in what he can do.