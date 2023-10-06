“Justin Fields and DJ Moore Going Crazy Right Now”: LeBron James Lauds Chicago Bears Explosive Duo in Crazy First Half

Justin Fields is gaining confidence by the day, and his connection with DJ Moore is getting better each week. LeBron James took notice and made sure to applaud them. The Bears went all in this offseason, committed to making their offense better. They traded the first overall pick in a package deal for Panthers star DJ Moore, and the results are paying off. Moore has been a big play machine for Chicago, and the show continued on Thursday Night Football on Prime.

Chicago has had a rough start to the year despite Moore’s plays. They’re 0-4, and for the first three weeks, they looked lifeless on both sides of the ball. The team woke up last week against Denver, but they choked away a 28-7 lead and couldn’t capitalize on their best performance of the year. Now, they have a chance for redemption against Washington. Chicago started the game off similarly, building a 27-3 lead in the first half capitalized by Justin Fields and DJ Moore’s incredible connection.

Justin Fields and DJ Moore Light Up The Field, LeBron James Celebrates

The Bears are playing the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, and they’re having a great game so far. They’re up 27-11, and the offense has been churning out great numbers.

So far, Fields is 13 of 25 for 194 yards and three touchdowns. DJ Moore hauled in six of those passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

On the game’s opening drive, Fields connected with Moore for a 58-yard pass, and then he hit him again for a 20-yard touchdown. They were clicking and Washington had no answer.

LeBron James made sure to notice it and gave the duo their flowers on X.

The team has slowed down since the second half, but it was an electric start to the game, and it’s something the Bears have been missing for a long time.

If the Bears hold on and Fields and Moore connect for a few more big plays, then the Bears might be cooking something special and get their first win of the year.

Could Fields and the Bears turn it around this year?

After a horrible first three weeks, Fields seemed to wake up last week. He had the best game of his career, finally passing for 300+ yards, and throwing for four touchdowns.

He’s playing great so far against Washington, and it seems like he’s finding his footing and confidence. Fields’ time in Chicago has been very mixed so far, but if he can turn things around, the Bears might not need to worry about picking a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Caleb Williams’ name has come up many times considering the Bears currently hold the first and second overall pick. However, if Fields can develop, his potential is sky-high.