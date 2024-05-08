“He’s a Likeable Guy”: No.1 Pick Caleb Williams Gains Locker-Room Respect From Bears Top WR

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams holds up his jersey after being selected by the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have had a successful draft this year, using their first pick to draft quarterback Caleb Williams. The young QB was a fan favorite for bagging the first-pick position. The young QB has been the poster boy for an emotionally aware and healthy attitude. He has garnered a reputation as someone comfortable in his own skin and his actions. Additionally, it looks like he has garnered some respect from his future teammates as well.

While the Bears’ star wide receiver DJ Moore hasn’t yet met their newest QB, he explained what he believed about Williams on the Up and Adams Show. He mentioned that he was looking forward to getting to know his newest teammate. He also said,

“I feel like he’s a likable guy and uh I think everybody’s going to gravitate to him when he gets here.”

Adams noted how the young QB has already garnered praise from the Bears GM, Ryan Poles, who has expressed confidence in the rookie’s ability to become the locker room’s glue. The GM believes Williams can unite the team toward the Bears’ winning cause and it seems Moore shares that confidence.

The WR made it clear that he hasn’t gotten the chance to interact with the young QB. However, given Williams’ previous track record in college, he is more than likely to fulfill the expectations the Bears have from him. Furthermore, while on the show, the star wide receiver also spoke about his personal accomplishments and how he puts the team’s goals above them.

The Bears’ and Moors’ Winning Goals

While on Kay Adams’ show, the WR was questioned about his achievement of crossing the 1000-yard milestone. And his response showcased the true spirit of a team player.

He made it clear that the primary goal for him is to contribute to ensuring a playoff berth for the team this season, with his personal accolades coming second. For the WR, bringing in 1000 yards comes second to securing 10 wins in the season, and winning the conference.

The Bears have shown some growth over the past seasons, and with the addition of Caleb Williams, they could very well be playoff contenders this year.

Apart from the addition of young talent like Williams, having a mature wide receiver on the field is definitely going to help the Bears’ chances. Keeping in mind that Williams has the potential to be the franchise’s next big thing, the selflessness of other players becomes paramount in order to bring home better results.