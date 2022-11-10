Justin Fields Beats Out Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, and Christin McCaffrey Despite Earning Millions Less

Justin Fields is finally starting to come into his own with performances that are putting the league on notice. The only thing left is for the Bears franchise to not fail him.

Justin Fields was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. 3 quarterbacks were selected before Fields, but they haven’t been playing much better than Fields.

Trevor Lawrence was selected with the first overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars who have not been able to find much success. Lawrence’s play was horrible his first year and has gotten better. However, he is still not matching expectations.

Zach Wilson, selected second by the New York Jets, is finding success similar to Trevor Lawrence. Finally, Trey Lance, selected with the third overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers, has not gotten extended playing time yet.

Conversely, Fields has been showing improvement that is much greater than the other three quarterbacks. Recently, he just had a dominant performance against the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

Justin Fields vs. the Dolphins: 🏈 123 Pass yds

🏈 3 Pass TD

🏈 178 Rush yds

🏈 1 Rush TD The Bears’ QB1 has arrived 🐻 pic.twitter.com/WfGUr8q4C1 — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) November 6, 2022

Although the Bears, were not able to win, it is obvious they are just a playmaker away from making some noise in the NFC.

Justin Fields has had an impressive season, even though it hasn’t resulted in wins

As of right now, Fields is stuffing the stat sheets but is not able to reflect it in the wins column. The Bears sit at 3-6 in the NFC North, in third place. They are only ahead of the Detroit Lions.

This season, Justin Fields has more -Passing touchdowns than Matthew Stafford

-Rushing yards than Christian McCaffrey

-Game winning drives than Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/2N4NSyTmIi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 10, 2022

The Bears QB earns millions less than all these players. Fields’ stats are very impressive, but the rushing yards is quick to stand out. McCaffrey is a stud running back who has not been injured this season. He is producing at a good clip which makes Fields even more impressive.

Fields, however, is stuck with Darnell Mooney as his WR1, who would be perfectly suited for a WR2 role. They are lacking a wide receiver that could get open on demand against defenses that scheme to stop Fields on the ground.

David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are a powerful 1-2 punch at running back and the Bears should hold onto these pieces for the future. Hopefully, the Bears can trade for a dangerous playmaker like the Raiders and Dolphins have.

