“Tom Brady, You Liar, You Got No Right To Yell At Your Mates”: Shannon Sharpe Absolutely Destroys The Veteran Quarterback For Angry Outbursts & Poor Conduct

Tom Brady is a champion quarterback. When he is at his best, the world just stops and admires his greatness. He has won more Super Bowl titles tan any single franchise in the history of the sport which is enough to prove how insanely motivated he is to succeed at the highest level.

However, 2022 is not proving to be a good year for Brady, both, on the personal as well as the professional front. Tom recently announced his divorce with Supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Moreover, out of 9 games this season, his team has lost 5.

To add insult to injury, on several occasions, Tom has been seen yelling at his mates and breaking Microsoft tablets on the sideline. All such actions fueled NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe to go on a fiery rant against the veteran quarterback.

Shannon Sharpe Is Tired With Tom Brady’s Angry Outbursts

During a recent episode of ‘The Undisputed,’ Shannon Sharpe lashed out at Brady over his recent comments that the most embarrassing part of the current Buccaneers team is their effort level on game day.

“Stop this Tom,” Shannon claimed, adding that he doesn’t agree with a lot of stuff Tom is saying about his mates. Sharpe stated that every time the ball drops, we see Brady yelling and throwing tantrums relentlessly which is not good as he himself has been at fault several times.

Moreover, when Skip Bayless interjected Sharpe to add that Tom has accepted his mistake on several instances, Shannon replied by asking him that in that case, why don’t we see Tom’s mates yelling at him?

Shannon said that just because Brady has won 7 Super Bowls in the past, he doesn’t get the right to yell at his teammates every now and then while they don’t get to say a thing to him when he commits an error.

When Skip tried defending Brady, Shannon straightaway asked, “if Tom Brady does not care who drops the ball, then why is he constantly yelling at his teammates?” He even called Brady a liar and suggested that the veteran quarterback should be honest with his teammates, without going overboard.

