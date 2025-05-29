Redditor Believes Tyreek Hill’s Latest Admission Regarding Captaincy Is ‘Running Away From Responsibility, Not a Selfless Act’

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There’s no way around it, Dolphins fans — Tyreek Hill had one of his worst statistical campaigns last year. He failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in nearly five seasons and tied a career low in touchdown receptions. Things got so bad that Hill had a media meltdown following the final game of the season and even hinted at demanding a trade.

Advertisement

Nothing ever came of it, though, and the club and Tyreek have had “productive conversations” since the debacle. Now, Hill is focused on proving himself to his teammates and reestablishing his stardom.

Tyreek is so focused that he said in his recent media appearance that he believes he doesn’t deserve to be a team captain anymore; he needs to earn it. “I gotta prove myself. This OTAs, training camp, I gotta prove myself, I gotta show up different. The mindset gotta be different. I don’t feel like I deserve it, and if I didn’t get it, I wouldn’t dwell on it,” Hill told reporters at OTAs on Wednesday.

Surprisingly, it seems as though Tyreek has reevaluated his frustrations with the Dolphins and now sounds highly motivated to produce in 2025. He couldn’t care less about being a team captain — he just wants to prove he’s still a star.

But one Redditor saw this more as Hill running from responsibility than being selfless.

“I’d say that’s respectable, but I think it’s more that he doesn’t want that responsibility than it is selflessness,” they wrote.

That’s one way to look at it. Nobody really knows what Hill’s true intentions were when he denied the idea of him being a captain. It could be taken as either selfishness or selflessness; it’s all a matter of opinion. We read it as the latter.

Comment

byu/JaggerJames from discussion

innfl

Other Reddit users cracked hilarious jokes about the comments. “Very surprising self awareness from him,” one joked.

“They say after your fifteenth kid, you really gain some perspective,” someone replied. “Water is wet,” another piled on.

Comment

byu/JaggerJames from discussion

innfl

It is surprising to hear that the normally hard-headed Hill could care less about being named a captain, as he’s usually more outspoken and cocky. But he said that recently he’s been trying to change the way he acts. Tyreek is reportedly going to church more and taking therapy.

Through these statements, it seems Hill is fired up for the 2025 season. He had surgery on his wrist, which nagged him throughout 2024, and he’s motivated to prove his worth.

After receiving MVP votes in two of his three seasons with the Dolphins, we could be headed toward another massive campaign from the speedy wideout. We’ve seen him and Tua Tagovailoa work well together in the past — they just need to reestablish that connection.

But what do you think? Were Hill’s comments more about avoiding responsibility, or do you think he’s locking in for a bounce-back season? Let us know!