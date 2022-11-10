Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford Is ‘Angry, Sad & Tired’ With The NFL For Messing With Her Husband’s Head

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams had a dream run last season. Everything fell into place, all their moves turned out to be masterstrokes and as a result, the team ended up winning the coveted title.

However, the 2022 season hasn’t turned out to be a fruitful one for the team, as of yet. Out of their 8 clashes thus far, the Rams have lost 5 and have failed to gain any kind of winning momentum.

Most recently, the team from Los Angeles faced a crushing defeat against Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and to make matter worse, it was announced that star quarterback Matthew Stafford has entered the concussion protocol.

Kelly Stafford Wants NFL To Take Concussions More Seriously

As per Rams’ head coach Sean McVay, Stafford sustained an injury during the game against the Bucs and upon examination, the medical staff advised Stafford to be placed in concussion protocol.

During an interaction with the media, McVay claimed that Stafford is always eager to take the field and lead his team from the front, however, at this point the team needs to take care of Stafford ‘the person,’ instead of focusing too much on Stafford ‘the player.’

“We’ll take it a day at a time with him.” 🎥 Coach McVay says Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/52dfl69TUG — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 9, 2022

As soon as the news of Matthew being place in the concussion protocol came out, his wife Kelly left no stone unturned in letting the whole world know how angry she was with the league.

“If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with and I hope as this sport develops, so does the concern for head health and the research around it,” Kelly wrote in an Instagram story.

“And no, I’m not ok,” she added. “I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired, all of them.” The world knows how concussions can have long lasting and in many cases, fatal repercussions which is why, Kelly’s outburst does seem understandable.

Although Matthew is a pivotal part of the team, he has had an ordinary season thus far. However, still his absence is going to hurt the Rams who will take on the Cardinals in their week 10 matchup.

