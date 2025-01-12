Justin Herbert’s 0-2 Playoff Record: RGIII Suggests Chargers QB is in the Same Boat as Dak Prescott

Justin Herbert appeared in just the second playoff game of his career, and it showed. The Oregon alum struggled mightily in the wild-card matchup against the Texans, throwing four costly interceptions in a performance that ultimately doomed the Chargers. Despite being nearly flawless in the regular season and leading a weak Bolts roster to the playoffs, Herbert found himself overwhelmed by the heightened stakes of postseason football. To do too much, he faltered badly.

Robert Griffin III weighed in on the situation, stating it was time to hold Herbert accountable. Griffin criticized the media for being overly sympathetic toward Herbert despite his playoff shortcomings and urged them to scrutinize him with the same intensity they often apply to players like Lamar Jackson or Dak Prescott.

“The national media better hold Justin Herbert accountable for his playoff performances like they do to Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.”

Herbert is now 0-2 in the postseason in his five seasons in the league, which is worse than Lamar and Dak. The 2-time MVP is 2-4 in the playoffs while Prescott is 2-5 in his nine seasons.

Many fans still found a way to defend Herbert’s dismal performance, pointing out the lack of offensive talent at his disposal, unlike Dak and Lamar. Others blamed the Chargers receivers for the interceptions. A fan, however, urged RG3 to focus on the Texans’ performance and instead praise them.

A few pointed out that people do hold Justin accountable for choking under pressure and they will do so again on social media.

Justin Herbert deserves a lot of blame for his performance and so do Harbaugh and the Chargers organization. They failed to give him a competent O-Line, knowing full well that he is a pocket passer and doesn’t have the mobility of a modern QB. He took 4 sacks and the Texans defense pressured him 11 times.

Their run game was absent, rushing for only 50 total yards, putting more pressure on him to throw. The defense too didn’t do him any favors and has struggled all seasons against offensively good teams. But you cannot expect to win after throwing four picks, including one pick-six which Herbert did. He tried to overdo it by pushing the ball down the field. Ball security is a must for any offense.

The Chargers organization isn’t built for playoff success and playing in LA in a giant So-Fi Stadium won’t change that. They need to regroup again and give their QB more help next season. A better offensive line, able receivers, and a good run game are a must.