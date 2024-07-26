Justin Jefferson Explains Why He Chose To Live In a Small Abode Despite Earning $35 Million Annually

Netflix’s latest NFL-based show ‘Receivers’ gave fans an inside look into the lives of some of the best WRs in the league today. However one of the biggest talking points from the series was Justin Jefferson’s modest abode despite being the highest-paid WR in the league currently. Thankfully, the discourse and fan speculation came to an end when Jefferson cleared the air about his small townhouse in a media appearance.

As seen on ‘Receivers,’ Justin Jefferson lives in a $405,000 worth townhouse in Minneapolis. For someone earning $35 million a year, living in a small abode purchased in the first year of a rookie contract feels strange. Or perhaps it is strange because many football players often tend to splurge their contracts to match the NFL-worthy lifestyle. But Justin isn’t one of them.

Talking to a journalist at Fox 9, the Vikings star said he doesn’t live in an expensive $10 million mansion because he lives alone. Moreover, his humble upbringing prevents him from spending such a hefty amount of money for a single occupant.

“I ain’t got no big family, I don’t need to be in no $10 million mansion, that’s not something I came from.”

Jefferson’s modest stance on spending money as an NFL athlete has enamored netizens. The WR mainly credited his parents and his upbringing for this humility and fans lauded John and Elaine for right parenting.

Justin Jefferson Is a Product Of Humble Beginnings

Growing up in St. Rose, Louisiana, Justin Jefferson was raised by John and Elaine Jefferson who were astute basketball players in their college days. While their career didn’t take off and thus had to resort to clerical jobs, they ensured that Justin and his brothers always had a competitive drive instilled in them.

They taught Jefferson and his brothers that sports was meant to be pursued as a passion and not as a means to generational wealth. His parents continued this philosophy even after Justin was drafted by the Vikings as John Jefferson still works to complete his 30 years for pension.

Raised in an environment prioritizing passion and success over money, it’s not surprising to see Justin’s modest lifestyle and spending habits. His parents emphasized the importance of remaining grounded and the WR in a recent statement revealed his gratitude for the teachings.

“My parents preached to be humble and just take what you’ve been given… And God definitely has given me a great opportunity to have this gift of mine and also have my platform to spread my joy and love of the game on and off the field.”

Thanks to an upbringing like this, the WR who will earn $140 million over the next four years has no pride about it. As we can see from Jefferson’s life, money runs along when the focus is on honing the craft.