Justin Jefferson Gets Brutally Trolled for Attempting Patrick Mahomes’ Trick Plays Before London Matchup

Week 5 kicked off with Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets. However, while Justin Jefferson was expected to be one of the main attractions of London’s matchup, his pregame routine didn’t quite live up to the hype. The wide receiver attempted one of Patrick Mahomes’ trick plays, sparking all sorts of reactions from netizens.

Before the game, the 25-year-old wide receiver attempted a behind-the-back pass, a move synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs’ signal-caller. After catching the ball with one hand, the WR threw it back without changing his stance. However, the pass fell short, sending the pigskin stumbling onto the turf.

The clip of the incomplete pass was posted by the NFL’s official account on Instagram with the caption reading, “taking the one-handed catch global.” Fans, however, were quick to jump on the trolling train and had a field day in the comment section!

While Vikings fans were awed by the one-handed catch, they were less impressed by the pass that followed. One fan, for instance, joked that the ball boy would now need to work extra hard (even before the game), suggesting Jefferson should throw the ball normally.

This internet user, however, pointed out that this type of one-handed catch is nothing new. Even Odell Beckham Jr. executed one while with the Rams. They wrote, “Odell already did this when he played the rams” along with a yawning emoji.

A Jets fan bluntly trash-talked about how all the hype is going to culminate in a loss against Aaron Rodgers’ crew.

Another Jets fan predicted cornerback Sauce Gardner would limit the receiver during the game.

Notably, we got to witness the perfected version of the behind-the-back pass by ‘Magic’ Mahomes this preseason against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. The quarterback had shared that the move was approved by Andy Reid during practice as long as he could complete it, as per ESPN. And so he did, giving another fresh move to the league.

With that said, while the Vikings fight to maintain their immaculate 4-0 record, it’s Jefferson’s matchup against Sauce Gardner that everyone is eager to see.

Jefferson locks horn with Gardner

When one of the league’s best wide receivers plays against the best cornerback, there is sure to be excitement in the air. With the Jets playing 26% man coverage, their success rate is 38% this season.

Gardner alone possesses the skills to combat and neutralize the majority of wide receivers, but Jefferson will present a true challenge. He has already tallied four touchdowns this season, along with 358 yards covered from 20 catches.

Moreover, while Jefferson has played overseas before, it will be Gardner’s first time playing football out of the States.

During Friday’s practice in London, the cornerback shared his thoughts about playing against Jefferson. Complimenting the “great” Vikings receiver, he acknowledged the game as a challenging one, considering Jefferson’s speed and agility.

“He’s an extreme challenge,” said Gardner via the Jets official website. “He’s widely known as the No. 1 receiver by a lot of people. Rightfully so. The things that he puts on tape, he’s quick, shifty, great route runner, great hands. Everything about him is great.”

Gardner also mentioned that he and fellow cornerback DJ Reed enjoy competing, and so does Jefferson. Ultimately, he hopes to “have fun” and do just that—”compete.” It will be exciting to see who comes out on top as the Vikings and Jets battle it out today at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.