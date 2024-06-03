Justin Simmons Finally Opens Up About Moving On From Denver Broncos

It came as a surprise when the Broncos released their star Safety Justin Simmons as they cleared house. They traded WR Jerry Jeudy during this purge and released TE Chris Manhertz and Russell Wilson. Simmons hasn’t had any suitors despite another strong season. But he has been at peace with it and is moving on with his life with God’s help.

Advertisement

Simmons spoke with Mike Klis of 9 News about his 5th annual March of Peace and his off-season without the Broncos for the first time in 8 years. The safety stated that a few of his former teammates have tried to make it to his annual event. However, he knows they have been busy with practice.

While he has been spending a lot of time at home, he hasn’t neglected his body. He has been continuously training himself and keeping himself in shape if any opportunity comes his way. Justin knows there is something out there for him. He just has to be patient and faithful to the lord’s plan. Simmons stated,

“I’m so thankful for this time and his faithfulness as far as slowing me down and not taking things for granted. In the offseason, I’m hanging out with my family and I’ve gotten to go to my daughter’s dance recitals and I’ve gotten to see them grow and I’ve been home a lot more. All while training and staying ready so I don’t have to get ready. Just trying to stay faithful and patient and trust in the Lord’s plan for my family and I’s next step whatever that may be.”

Justin Simmons at 5th annual (and likely last) March of Peace he helps organize with teenagers Ray Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee. Simmons talked about his offseason without Broncos. #9sports pic.twitter.com/OSyYukz0Si — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) June 1, 2024

As per Denver Broncos.com, Justin has been active in the community ever since he got drafted by Denver. He has visited the University of Colorado Hospital multiple times during his 8 years, spending time with patients and their families. Simmons also took part in the “Fight Like a Bronco” event, visiting cancer patients at UC Hospital.

He also spoke with high school graduates from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. In 2018, he made an appearance at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s fashion show in Denver.

Simmons isn’t the only star-free agent who is yet to sign with a new club. However, these players might be available for much longer as teams prepare their 53-man rosters.

Top Free Agents Still Without a Team

With the season about to start in less than 100 days, the teams have only a few weeks to fill out their roster. Fortunately for them, there are still plenty of quality free agents available aside from Justin Simmons who are yet to find a new suitor.

The teams have up to mid-to-late July to sign these free agents before the Training camps open. As per X account named Saint, free agents available are CBs Stephon Gilmore and Xavien Howard, Ryan Tannehill, RBs Kareem Hunt, and Dalvin Cook, and Wideouts Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, and Mecole Hardman and DE Yannick Ngakoue.

It’s hard to see many of them getting signed, especially the CBs. Cornerbacks need agility and speed to move up and down the field. Both Gilmore and Howard are over 30 with injury history. Signing Xavien will be an expensive proposition for teams.

Most teams already have starting running backs and are not willing to spend on the position. However, Hardman and Tannehill could soon find themselves on a new roster.