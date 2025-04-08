Free Agent Safety Justin Simmons With 6 Interceptions Against Patrick Mahomes Reveals Why He Is Against The Idea Of Joining The Chiefs

Justin Simmons has an incredible 6 career interceptions against Patrick Mahomes. It’s the most of any player by far, as the next closest only has two. That’s why Simmons said he would hate joining the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent. Because not only would it go against his hatred for the team, but he also wouldn’t get the chance to intercept his favorite quarterback anymore. However, he didn’t fully close the door on the idea.

Advertisement

The Broncos and Chiefs face off against each other twice a year, and Simmons played for Denver for quite some time. So, it’s not wild to believe that as a safety, he’s intercepted Mahomes the most. However, it is wild that he’s done it three times as much as the next closest guy. Simmons truly has Mahomes’ mind read, which is something not a lot of defenders can say.

Simmons has always been very vocal about his hatred of the rival Chiefs. For example, following Kansas City’s pummeling at the hands of Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, Simmons expressed joy on social media. And he’s continued to profess his hate for the franchise on social media over the years.

That’s why when Kay Adams asked Simmons if he would consider joining the Chiefs, now being a free agent, it was an interesting question. After all, the Chiefs did recently lose Justin Reid. He would fill a void that Kansas City and Mahomes would welcome. But would Simmons ever be able to knock down the walls that he built up to this point?

“Speaking truthfully, my heart is torn,” Simmons told Adams. “Because I’ve always been so publicly against Kansas City, and it’s because they’re a really good team. It’s not like a true hate, I just want to beat them. It’s ingrained in me to beat them.”

Simmons then went on to talk about how Josh Jacobs was considering joining the rival Chiefs last offseason. And he ultimately said the same things Simmons said, that he wants to beat them. So, Jacobs joined the Green Bay Packers instead.

But Simmons isn’t going to fully close the door on Adams’ idea.

“Am I shutting that door and closing it? No. But I just want to be the team that beats them.”

It seems as though Simmons would still hate to go to the Chiefs even at the cost of Super Bowls. Honestly, it’s respectable that someone has such a disregard and hate for a franchise. At a certain point, you would think that he gives in. But Simmons is dead set on beating the Chiefs.

McCourty to Simmons

Following Simmons’ remarks, Adams couldn’t leave without trying to talk some sense into him. She sounded like she had found the missing piece to the Chiefs’ defensive puzzle, yet Simmons wasn’t complying. So, she brought in Devin McCourty, a three-time Super Bowl champion, to see if he could sway his feelings.

“I love Justin Simmons to Kansas City,” McCourty stated. “Lost a veteran safety, bring in a veteran safety. He’s been picking Mahomes off since he was a young buck in Denver. You can tell Mahomes why and how it’s happening to fix that. Get you a Super Bowl ring. Why not, man?”

McCourty’s argument is a great one. The Chiefs would certainly welcome a safety of Simmons’ caliber. Furthermore, he’d be able to let Mahomes know why he throws so many interceptions to him.

But Simmons retorted by saying McCourty knows exactly why he doesn’t want to join the Chiefs. When McCourty was on the Patriots, they were the best of the best. Everyone wanted to beat them. This is the exact feeling Simmons has towards the Chiefs. He can’t join them because he wants to beat them.

Yet, McCourty threw a hail-mary and gave an example of a Jets player who joined the Pats for a free Super Bowl ring.

“We brought [Darrelle] Revis in for one year, and he was on the Jets. He came, got himself a Super Bowl, and then went back to the Jets. Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do, man.”

Revis joined the Pats for their 2014 Super Bowl season. He had an excellent year, making the All-Pro defensive first team. Maybe the same would be in the cards for Simmons should he join Kansas City. It’ll be interesting to see where he ultimately decides to sign.