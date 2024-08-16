Data Scientists Say Matthew Judon & Justin Simmons Put Atlanta Falcons in 10+ Win Category

The Atlanta Falcons have been busy this off-season pouncing on the uncertain situation of other franchises. First, they lured Kirk Cousins from Minnesota, and now they have snapped up Pats defensive leader Matthew Judon and former Broncos Safety, Justin Simmons. This shoring up of their defense puts them in a commanding position to make playoffs with 10+ wins.

According to data scientist Cynthia Frelund, after adjusting for the signings of Simmons and Judon, the expected wins for Falcons have shot up to 10.1, getting into the double digits for the first time in a long time.

These two players can individually affect the outcome of games. Simmons, a former All-Pro Safety signed a year-long deal with them for $8 million. It seems the Falcons’ defensive stars Jessie Bates, Grady Jarrett, and AJ Terrell, helped convince the former Bronco to come to Atlanta.

That’s two big signings for the club in 24 hours, shoring up their porous defense. The data scientists predict that these two signings along with all the other ones make them one of the teams who could get 10+ wins this season, effectively clinching the weak-looking NFC South division ahead of the Bucs.

NFL analysts Ari Mierov and Ben Allen during an episode of NFL Spotlight along had predicted that this might happen.

During the podcast, the NFL Insider informed that Justin Simmons was on the Falcon’s radar. As per him, Simmons had a dinner with the franchise earlier this week in Atlanta and they were eager to sign him to bolster their secondary.

“They are also interested in another defensive player. Former Broncos All-Pro Safety, Justin Simmons is also a guy they want to sign. He was there earlier this week, they had a meeting, and they had a dinner. Deal not done yet, but they are very interested.”

As for Judon, the Falcons acquired the coveted pass rusher by sending their 2025 draft pick to the Patriots.

While the former Ravens defensive end is destined for Atlanta, a contract agreement with the franchise remains elusive. But given how unhappy he has been in New England, he will sign, though a long-term deal is not on the cards.

The pass-rusher is set to make $6.5 million this year and has been expecting a big extension or more guaranteed money at least in this year’s contract.

Atlanta has assembled a competitive roster with great depth in many areas but fans are unlikely to see that depth before the start of the season.

Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart For Ravens Pre-Season Game

Things didn’t go well for the Falcons in their first preseason game against the Dolphins, losing 20-13. The newly drafted QB Michael Penix received some playing time though. Going ahead, the club unveiled their depth chart for the upcoming game, featuring many starters. But it remains to be seen if they actually follow through.

Atlanta probably won’t be risking any starters, following the injuries they suffered in week 1. Offensive linebacker Bralen Trice, cornerback Harrison Hand, and wide receiver Rondale Moore all find themselves on the injury list this week.

The major changes from the last game are the additions of receiver Jakeem Grant, cornerback Williams Hooper, and running back Spencer Brown to the depth chart. Nathan Rourke didn’t make the roster this week with newly signed undrafted QB John Paddock taking his place. Penix might again get a few more reps.

The Falcons are still short of the defensive side of the ball even with the potential signings of Judon and Simmons. However, offensively they might have one of the best rosters. Playing in one of the weakest divisions, they have a real chance of making the playoffs following three 7-10 seasons.