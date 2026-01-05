Kansas City Chiefs Hit a New Low at 6–11 Amid Travis Kelce Retirement Rumors

It wasn’t that long ago that the Kansas City Chiefs were dominating the NFL to a point where people were starting to complain about favoritism and a lack of parity. Now, here we are, one season removed from one of the most lopsided losses in Super Bowl history, and there’s nothing left but a 6-11 record and an injured Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

The end of the dynasty has officially been declared, and while the Chiefs will have the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft to look forward to, that’s nothing more than a wooden spoon for a franchise that hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2014. Mahomes and Andy Reid both figure to return, meaning that the actual loss resides with Travis Kelce, who has likely played his last down of football.

The star tight end is now 36 years old, and he’s looked every bit of it, having tallied just 208 receiving yards throughout his final six games. There were whispers of Kelce’s retirement floating throughout the locker room after his poor performance at Super Bowl LIX, and now that the 2025 season is officially in the books, those whispers have only grown louder.

Kelce himself has yet to confirm or deny his own retirement rumors, and when he was confronted about them, he simply noted that he would “go through meetings tomorrow, get close to the family, and figure things out.”

When it was his turn to speak with the press, Reid offered even less clarity on the subject, stating that they “…really haven’t gone through” any sort of discussions about the future with Kelce at this time, and that the plan is to just “see where it all goes from here.”

Suffice to say, if Kelce is planning on retiring, then he’s likely already informed the front office of his plans to do so. And if that is in fact the case, then he has also likely requested that the team not say anything of substance on the matter until he is able to officially announce his retirement himself.

Night one of the 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23rd, and Kelce’s wedding with the pop music sensation, Taylor Swift, has reportedly been booked for June 13th, so fans should expect a spring full of changes for the Chiefs. With a future Hall of Fame talent set to leave right as the team reclaims a top-10 pick for the first time in nearly a decade, it’s truly a testament to the idea that as one door closes, another one opens.

The only issue is that, in the case of the Chiefs, it’s going to take a scout team to figure out who their man is to meet at the altar.