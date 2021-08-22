“Y’all See Zach Wilson Though?”: Chad Johnson Was Taken Aback By Jets Rookie’s Dominant Preseason Performance Vs. Packers

Zach Wilson has a long way to go before he becomes a stud in the NFL, but against the Packers he had an incredible performance, catching the attention of Chad Johnson.

The Jets selected Wilson out of BYU with the second overall pick, and midway through training camp, many people were skeptical of the choice as Wilson was struggling through the practice sessions.

The Jets currently beat the Packers 23-14 as Zach Wilson struck early, dealing passes left and right, making the most of his opportunity.

Jets fans were amazed by his performance, leading to some wild comparisons to Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence (too early for those now), and former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson couldn’t help but offer his praise too.

Chad Johnson Is Impressed By Zach Wilson In His Second NFL Preseason Game

Zach Wilson finished his preseason game by going 9/11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns while making great plays all over the field.

Zach Wilson ripped this pass to Corey Davis 🎯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3eAyrsn6XF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 21, 2021

After a poor showing in training camp, something Wilson himself admitted, fans were all over the Jets decision to draft Wilson over some of the other options like Justin Fields, Trey Lance, or Mac Jones.

However, as the days go by, Wilson is starting to prove himself more and more. It is only preseason, but it’s hard to temper your excitement when you see your first round draft pick go out and perform.

That’s why Chad Johnson couldn’t help but his contain his excitement either, Tweeting this out:

Y’all see Zach Wilson though 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 21, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see how Wilson progresses through the NFL season as he’s all but assumed the Jets starting role given that nobody else in the quarterback room has even thrown a pass in the league.

