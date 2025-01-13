“Good for Him”: NFL Fans React as Jayden Daniels Records More Playoff Wins Than Justin Herbert

Through four games, the NFL playoffs had been a bit of a dud. The average margin of victory across the first four postseason contests was 17.5 points. The league finally produced an exciting, back-and-forth matchup Sunday night when the Washington Commanders battled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

The Commanders prevailed 23-20 on kicker Zane Gonzalez’s 37-yard field goal at the end of regulation. Gonzalez’s successful doing gave Washington’s franchise its first playoff victory in 19 years.

The win was also Jayden Daniels’ first postseason triumph. Moments after the game, Twitter/X accounts pointed out Daniels now has more career playoff advancements (1) than Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (0).

Jayden Daniels now has more playoff wins than Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/cnjoGuriF9 — Underdog (@UnderdogFantasy) January 13, 2025

CRAZY STAT #Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has more PLAYOFF WINS than #Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Daniels is a rookie, and Herbert has been in the league for five seasons. pic.twitter.com/dTuikUJ9IZ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 13, 2025

Jayden Daniels has more playoff wins in his rookie year than Justin Herbert has in 5 years pic.twitter.com/6LaArkwtmI — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) January 13, 2025

In response, fans accurately stated Daniels’ single postseason win is more than many other teams and quarterbacks have in recent years. They mentioned Derek Carr, Tua Tagovailoa and the Pittsburgh Steelers in support of Herbert. Amidst the chaos, one supporter elected to take the high road and congratulate Daniels for his accomplishment.

He has more than Derek Carr also and Carr has been in the league for over 10….. — Olave Dominace (@PyroClaps) January 13, 2025

He also has more playoff wins and appearances than Tua — young slime (@FinsOrDie) January 13, 2025

Jayden Daniels has more playoff wins than the Steelers in the last 8 years — Wyatt Buckingham (@BuckinghamWyatt) January 13, 2025

Good for him — MP ⚡️ (@NoHelpHerbert) January 13, 2025

Herbert and the Steelers have become national punching bags following disappointing wild card showings on Saturday. Herbert threw four interceptions in Los Angeles’ 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh yielded 299 rushing yards in a 28-14 defeat at the Baltimore Ravens’ hands.

How does Jayden Daniels’ win impact Justin Herbert?

Daniels and Herbert both faced divisional winners on the road this weekend. However, there were differences in their situations. Herbert entered his contest as a three-point favorite against an injury-plagued Texans squad. Daniels was a three-point underdog to Baker Mayfield, who was one of the league’s best quarterbacks in 2024.

Daniels, a rookie, also appeared much more poised on Sunday than Herbert did yesterday. It’s clear Daniels has established himself to be the better signal-caller at this point. Even Chargers fans believe that’s the case following this weekend’s performances.

As a charger fan, Daniels has more composure than Herbert — GoatsnzBet$ (@Goatszn24) January 13, 2025

Jayden Daniels > Justin Herbert .. saying this as a Chargers fan. — LOUIS ANTHONI (@louisanthoni1) January 13, 2025

Daniels may reside above Herbert for now, but there’s a possibility he doesn’t stay there. Herbert will have immense criticism thrown his way all offseason, which will function as fuel for his potential improvements. He’ll also be just 27 years old during the 2025 season. That’s how old Peyton Manning was when he won his first playoff game. Like Herbert, Manning’s age-27 campaign was his sixth in the NFL.

No matter what anybody says as they kick Herbert while he’s down, his legacy is far from complete. Manning didn’t win an AFC Championship until he turned 30, but he retired with two Super Bowl rings. There’s no reason Herbert can’t have done the same by the time his playing days are done.