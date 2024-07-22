Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp: Travis Kelce’s New Look, Sky Moore’s Spot Struggles & More

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their first full practice of training camp on Sunday, July 21st, offering a glimpse of what was missed during the OTAs and minicamps. As fans gathered at St. Joseph Field at Missouri Western State University, they witnessed new faces making an impact, signaling the end of the road for some older ones. Additionally, a familiar face, Travis Kelce, debuted a new look, among many other noteworthy events.

Advertisement

Fox4KC reporter Harold R. Kuntz provided updates from the Chiefs’ training camp on X (formerly Twitter), filling social media with the first day’s activities. Fans saw Patrick Mahomes connect with rookie Xavier Worthy on a deep ball for a 60-yard reception during the 11v11 segment, despite tight coverage from Bryan Cook.

Worthy maximized his opportunities during 7v7 drills on the first day. The former Longhorns wideout missed the OTAs and minicamps due to a hamstring injury, but he now appears ready to make his presence felt and prove his worth to Mahomes and Coach Reid.

La connexion @PatrickMahomes – @XavierWorthy s’annonce FOLLE ! #ChiefsKingdom Le Quarterback trouve le Wide Receiver rookie pour un Touchdown sur cette bombe au Training Camp des @Chiefs ! pic.twitter.com/iIjhc1fFRg — NFL France (@NFLFrance) July 21, 2024

Travis Kelce debuted his new mustache, dubbed the “El Travador stache,” as he returned to training camp. The Chiefs tight end had a great day during 7-on-7s, connecting with Mahomes on a 20-yard pass that he took to the end zone. Hollywood Brown also had a standout day.

The return of El Travador. pic.twitter.com/UzU1iPl6ul — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 21, 2024

Kadarius Toney, who has faced his share of challenges, surprised many by taking reps in running back drills.

The rise of Xavier Worthy along with great depth in the position could spell the end of a forgotten face who has failed to meet expectations.

Skyy Moore Struggles to Make Impact During Chiefs Training Camp

Meanwhile, Skyy Moore struggled, failing to hold on to an end zone pass from Mahomes in a tight window. Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2022 draft, Moore was expected to make a significant impact. However, he has yet to live up to the hype, and with a crowded receiver roster, this could spell the end of the road for him.

Skyy Moore can’t quite haul it in. He’s fighting for a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/gf1OGkdGxg — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 21, 2024

Moore has racked up only 494 yards on 43 receptions playing 30 games in his first two years for the Chiefs. While he has contributed as a rusher, these numbers are not up to standard. He has failed to meet the expectations and could be subject to trade before the season starts.

Still on his rookie contract worth only $2.9 million and with two years, he could attract offers from teams in need of receivers like the Jaguars, Chargers, Broncos, etc. The Chiefs could get some draft capital for him or get a player in exchange. If the franchise can get an OT for him, this would be a great coup for them.

Another receiver who had a torrid day as he fought for his place was Justyn Ross. The Kansas City’s undrafted signing also dropped crucial passes in the end zone. Ross spent the latter half of the last season out on suspension.

With enough depth in the position with Worthy, Brown, Rice, Hardman, Louis Rees Zammit, Toney, Justin Watson, etc, this could be the end of both Moore and Ross. It’s time for the Chiefs to cut their losses as the training camp progresses to day 2.