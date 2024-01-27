Kansas City Chiefs Injury Update: Major Names Stay Out of Practice

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) rushes for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs’ path to their second consecutive Super Bowl is marred by injuries to key players. They gave a stellar performance against the Buffalo Bills, triumphing in their first road playoff since 2016. But, as the stakes become higher with the impending AFC Championship, they are now grappling with the absence of five crucial names from Wednesday’s practice.

In a tweet, Pete Sweeney, the Editor-in-Chief & lead Kansas City Chiefs writer for Arrowhead Pride presented a detailed list with his assumptions about the return of the players. Safety Edwards, right guard Trey Smith, WR Skyy Moore, RB Isiah Pacheco, and left guard Joe Thuney missed practice and remain sidelined for the moment.

The missing players could significantly impact the Chiefs’ strategic lineup against the Baltimore Ravens who rule the regular season with a 13-4 record. Facing a roster shakeup, Joe Thuney is believed to be facing a pectoral injury with Isiah Pacheco dealing with a blow on his toe.

The impact of these injuries on the Kansas City Chiefs’ performance is undeniable. While Joe Thuney might see a return for the Super Bowl, there is uncertainty around the others. However, RB Isiah Pacheco, who carried the ball 15 times for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Divisional Round makes his absence a notable blow. According to Sweeney, the team is only taking precautions with the running back, by keeping him rested during the practice.

Interestingly, amidst the stir by the injuries, some voices suggested them to be a blessing in disguise. In a recent game, the absence of Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman Jr., and Jerick McKinnon was considered to be a setback for the team. But, with the final tally reading 27-24 in favor of the Chiefs, the results spoke otherwise. A newfound offensive balance with a differing lineup forced rookie Rashee Rice to step up. Delivering a standout performance, Rice took eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, raising hopes for the AFC Championship ahead.

Do the Kansas City Chiefs Stand a Chance Against the Ravens?

The showdown of the Super Bowl LVIII is still awaiting its finalists as the conference championships are around the corner. The impending matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens demands a statistical breakdown to quench the curiosity. The Chiefs and Ravens have a surprisingly sparse playoff history, making the upcoming match at M&T Bank a spectacle.

Kansas City Chiefs hold a 7-5-0 series lead against the Ravens. Then again, the last faceoff against the two saw a 36-35 win for Baltimore in 2021. Rewind to their playoff encounter in 2011, where the Ravens dominated 30-7. However, the comparison between keystones Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson has the former at lead with a 3-1 record.

Patrick Mahomes has an aerial dominance with 369.7 yards and three touchdowns per game average. On the flip side, Jackson, a dual threat averages 75.7 rushing yards per game. Moreover, he also led the Chiefs to an overtime victory over the Ravens with a 27-24 tally.

Additionally, the injuries on the Kansas City Chiefs become pertinent especially for not being as well rested as the Baltimore Ravens. On a side note, the evolution of both quarterbacks since 2021, makes the AFC Championship game a promising duel.