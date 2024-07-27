Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Update: Travis Kelce Turns Heads, Recovering WR Almost Back

The Chiefs conducted their sixth practice of training camp on July 27th at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. This marked the team’s second padded practice, following the first one held the previous day. This session, labeled ‘Family Fun Day,’ was open to fans, who got to witness familiar faces trying new roles, saw Justin Watson inching closer to a return, and watched Travis Kelce hone his craft.

Kelce focused on improving his blocking on Saturday by taking reps on the single-man blocking sled. Critics have often pointed out the star TE’s shortcomings as a blocker, but even at 34, he is actively working to better himself.

The practice emphasized full-contact, short-yardage plays. Kelce continued to shine, connecting with Mahomes during the 7-on-7s. On Friday too, he caught a pass in the middle of the field and, though stopped by a defender, kept the play alive by throwing a lateral to Pacheco.

That said, with the Chiefs’ depth in the receiving corps, special teams coordinator Dave Toub is considering using Xavier Worthy, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Hollywood Brown, and Nikko Remigio as punt returners.

Meanwhile, Justin Watson, who contributed 460 yards on just 27 receptions last season, was seen taking reps on the jugs machine with his helmet on. He has spent considerable time on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

The Chiefs significantly struggled last season in their offensive front, with even dependable players like Kelce dropping passes. This season, they have seven wideouts on their roster who could make the 53-man roster: Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore. Additionally, players like Nikko Remigio and Justyn Ross are also in the mix.

Brown, Worthy, and Hardman provide speed to the offense, allowing Mahomes to execute deep balls, a tactic visible on the first day of training camp.

Andy Reid Experimenting With New Chiefs Additions

Day 6 saw Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Louis Rees-Zammit taking direct snaps as running backs, while Wanya Morris did the same as a wideout and Carson Steele as a fullback. It seems Andy Reid is experimenting with an alternative offense to surprise opponents.

Rees-Zammit also took kickoffs and returned punts, showcasing his versatility with the aim to secure a spot on the Chiefs’ roster in his first NFL season.

Justyn Ross, vying for a spot, had a strong day with catches in the end zone but was cut short by an injury. Skyy Moore, who had a slow start to training camp, had a decent day as he looks to extend his stay in Kansas for another season.

#Chiefs’ RB Louis Rees-Zammit has been taking kick offs during training camp. Rees-Zammit, 23, has also been returning kicks in addition to his running back reps. Rees-Zammit, a former standout rugby player, is looking to secure a roster spot by displaying his versatility. pic.twitter.com/sviUKxjyOb — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) July 24, 2024

Notably, Saturday’s session was fifteen minutes longer than Friday’s and included 9-on-7 drills, where nine offensive players and seven defensive players worked on the ground game. The wideouts and corners had their own 1-on-1 drills, with Toney and Remigio putting in strong sessions.

The Chiefs will be back at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday.