Kansas City Mayor Hints the Chiefs Are Not Leaving the City Anytime Soon

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t always the Kansas City Chiefs. They were originally the Dallas Texans from 1960 to 1962. But owner Lamar Hunt didn’t believe his AFL outfit—despite winning the previous year’s AFL championship—could compete with the larger NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, who were terrible back then, in the same market, so he decided to relocate.

As the story goes, it was actually the mayor of Kansas City at the time, Harold Roe Bartle, who convinced Hunt and company to come to his city. He said he would triple their ticket sales and put more seats in Municipal Stadium to make it happen.

They originally intended to keep the name “Texans,” but Hunt and head coach Hank Stram ultimately went with the winner of a fan vote that chose “Chiefs”, an homage to Bartle’s nickname, “The Chief”.

So not only did a mayor of Kansas City convince the Chiefs to come nearly single-handedly, the team is pretty much named after him as well. Current Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas will hope he can wield half that much influence on the NFL franchise in 2025. This time, instead of convincing them to come, he’s got to convince them to stay. He recently visited Chiefs training camp, and his post about it spoke volumes.

“As the Team of the 2020s, the [Chiefs] are one of our greatest brands, sharing the best of Kansas City, bringing us together, and introducing our region to people around the world. They’ll be part of our community for generations to come. Great seeing them yesterday at camp,” he tweeted, along with a carousel of pics.

As the Team of the 2020s, the @chiefs are one of our greatest brands sharing the best of Kansas City, bringing us together, and introducing our region to people around the world. They’ll be part of our community for generations to come Great seeing them yesterday at camp. pic.twitter.com/sMvwLOcKp6 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 29, 2025

“Generations to come.” That means Lucas has some plans. And if the Chiefs are superstitious at all, they might want to stay with Lucas: he assumed office on August 1, 2019, a month before the start of this Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes dynasty. Maybe don’t mess with a good thing?

For those unaware, the Chiefs are the prize in a bit of a tug-of-war right now between Missouri and Kansas. They’ve been in K.C., Missouri, all this time. But their iconic Arrowhead Stadium is in need of a facelift. While the Missouri side is trying to put up $800 million for renovations, there’s a proposal across the state line in Kansas City, Kansas, for a brand-new $3 billion stadium.

Owner Clark Hunt, son of Lamar, is worth $1.6 billion, which makes it hilarious that he has taxpayers from two cities trying to offer him hundreds of millions and billions of dollars for a stadium to save him the trouble. But unfortunately, that’s the status quo in pro sports apart from Green Bay.

But both cities, which border each other, really want those Chiefs. It probably wouldn’t make a huge difference to fans considering the proximity, but the city employees—like Mayor Lucas—certainly have a lot to lose or gain.

62 years ago, in 1963, Mayor Harold Roe Bartle got Lamar Hunt to bring his Texans to K.C. for his promise of more ticket sales and more seats at Municipal Stadium. Now, in 2025, the new mayor, Quinton Lucas, must figure out a similar stadium-related sell to Lamar’s son, Clark, in order to keep them there.